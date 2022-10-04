Read full article on original website
J.B. Haresnipher
3d ago
Delaware Democrats are corrupt and have lost their ways.
Reply(1)
11
MCkella
3d ago
Yay…Murray for AG and next Governor! Get King Carney out of office
Reply(3)
6
Related
What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election. Deadline to register to vote: Eligible residents may register to vote at any time, including when they go to vote at an early voting site or at their polling place on Election Day.
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
WMDT.com
Delaware Congressional Race Spotlight: Lee Murphy
Lee Murphy once again vying for a seat in Congress, saying it’s now or never and that the status quo has got to go when it comes to politics in Washington D.C. Murphy ran back in 2020 but lost to current U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Now, he’s back and says he has some big goals to work on this year if elected after securing the Republican nomination following an unopposed primary.
phillyvoice.com
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
$8M in federal funding to be used in Delaware for lead abatement
(The Center Square) – Federal funding will be used to ensure Delaware residents in one county will be protected from lead. Democratic U.S. Sent. Tom Carper, Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt-Rochester announced $8 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be utilized in New Castle County to eliminate lead to make homes safer.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Dept. of Correction increases hiring bonuses for corrections officers to $10,000
New corrections officer recruits will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus starting this month – the latest effort by Delaware’s Department of Correction to stem escalating staffing shortages. Roughly 15 percent of corrections officers positions are vacant, with similarly high vacancy rates within the department's administrative and probation divisions....
WMDT.com
Delaware bill gives tax breaks to organ donors in first state
DELAWARE- A new bill signed into law by Governor Carney seeks to help organ donors face fewer financial barriers when making the choice to save a life. HB301 would give a 10,000 tax break to living organ donors, as well as give tax breaks to businesses that allow donors to take additional paid time off, removing the anxiety about being able to pay for the travel, housing, and recovery associated with organ donations.
WBOC
Gov. Carney, Delaware DOE Launch School Registration System
This week, Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, and the Delaware Department of Education launched the new school registration system, authorized by Senate Bill 82. The new registration system makes critical updates suggested by families and school districts. This includes providing 24/7 access to forms, ensuring that all families...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware retired state workers challenge switch to Medicare Advantage
Medicare open enrollment is creating a lot of concern for thousands of retirees who worked for the State of Delaware, thanks to a decision made months ago that many are just now finding out about. It's a decision with wide-ranging ramifications. Tuesday, state retirees and their spouses, family members and...
WMDT.com
Del. Democrats urge candidates not to ride in carriages at Return Day over confederate flag controversy
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware Democratic Party is urging its elected officials not to ride in the carriages at this year’s Return Day in Georgetown. The move by party officials comes amid ongoing controversy over the confederate flag that flies at the Marvel Museum, which provides some of the carriages used in the event’s parade.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Pennsylvania brothers tried to take semi at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEL 1150AM
Police warn about targeting of Asian business owners for residential burglaries
Police in Delaware and across the nation have noticed a disturbing trend: Asian business owners who are targeted for residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that Asian-owned businesses are being watched or visited to determine when the owner is not home. The activity, according to police, is based on stereotypes that business owners have highly-valuable items in their homes.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday evening. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a black 2010 Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road approaching the Smyrna Rest Area. For unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna Rest Area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Lead detected in water from 22 Delaware schools
"It looks like it's going to be a pretty significant job in terms of fixing this issue," said Superintendent of Colonial School District Jeffrey Menzer.
WDEL 1150AM
New school registration system is now running in Delaware
Delaware Governor John Carney, and First Lady Tracey Carney, have spent the first two working days of October traveling the state to unveil and demonstrate a new statewide school registration system. The new system provides 24 hour access to forms, provides forms in English, Spanish, and other languages, and has...
Five Ballot Questions you'll see in the Maryland Election this fall
A quick look at the five constitutional amendment questions that will appear on ballots state-wide this November.
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
State confirms first flu case for 2022-23 season
Note: A previous version of this story said a child also had the flu, but the Division of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon that was a mistake. A Kent County woman diagnosed with flu has launched Delaware into the 2022-23 flu season, setting off the annual call for people to be vaccinated. The 32-year-old Kent County woman diagnosed with ... Read More
Comments / 14