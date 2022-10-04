ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

whvoradio.com

Third Man Charged With Manufacturing Meth

Three men were charged with manufacturing meth after a report of a disturbance in Oak Grove Thursday night. Oak Grove Police say 56-year-old Randall Brion, 38-year-old James Wiseman, and 48-year-old William Mcabee were charged after a report of a disturbance on Idlewild Spur led to a large amount of drugs.
OAK GROVE, KY
radionwtn.com

New Johnsonville Man Arrested In 2021 Homicide

HENDERSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide. On November 19, 2021, at the request of former...
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN
County
Benton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Benton County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Camden, TN
WBBJ

Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 5:12 p.m. on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Warning: Dangerous Fentanyl Arriving In Area

Mayfield, Ky.–Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued an urgent message to the public about he presence of fentanyl in our area. “We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected as being fentanyl related,” Sheriff Hayden said.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission

A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
UNION CITY, TN
Person
Neil Thompson
thunderboltradio.com

Two indicted in 2021 officer-involved shooting in Ripley

Two men are being held in an officer-involved shooting last year in Ripley. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 19-year-old Demarco Taylor, of Jackson, and 20-year-old Chrishun Taylor, of Lauderdale County, were indicted Monday by a Lauderdale County grand jury and are being held in the Lauderdale County Jail. Demarco Taylor...
RIPLEY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Handgun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

Union City police were dispatched to investigate a stolen firearm. Police reports said officers arrived at 1020 Russell Street, where they spoke with 70 year old Frank Malvin Holbrook. At the scene, Holbrook said someone had taken a Ruger .9-milimeter handgun from his vehicle between September 26th and 30th. Police...
UNION CITY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Maurice Bryant

Visitation for the late will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any further inquires...
JACKSON, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBJ

Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Doctor talks risks associated with untreated hearing loss

JACKSON, Tenn. — October is National Protect Your Hearing Month. Kathy McGowan, Doctor of Audiology at Beltone, recently spoke with us about risks associated with untreated hearing loss. A common misconception can be believing it doesn’t happen until you are older. Exposure to unsafe noises from headphones, concerts,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Legrane Poston

Visitation for the late Legrane Poston will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 2 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
JACKSON, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY

