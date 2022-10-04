Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Couple sentenced to probation in death of medically disabled woman left on floor mattress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a medically disabled woman were sentenced to probation this week at the Montgomery County Courts Center. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, had...
whvoradio.com
Third Man Charged With Manufacturing Meth
Three men were charged with manufacturing meth after a report of a disturbance in Oak Grove Thursday night. Oak Grove Police say 56-year-old Randall Brion, 38-year-old James Wiseman, and 48-year-old William Mcabee were charged after a report of a disturbance on Idlewild Spur led to a large amount of drugs.
radionwtn.com
New Johnsonville Man Arrested In 2021 Homicide
HENDERSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide. On November 19, 2021, at the request of former...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/22 – 10/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 5:12 p.m. on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
WBBJ
Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
radionwtn.com
Warning: Dangerous Fentanyl Arriving In Area
Mayfield, Ky.–Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued an urgent message to the public about he presence of fentanyl in our area. “We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected as being fentanyl related,” Sheriff Hayden said.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission
A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
WBIR
TBI: Tennessee man arrested in Alabama nearly a year after 19-year-old woman's murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Johnsonville man is in custody for murder after an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old woman. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents joined an investigation after authorities found the body of Felicity Nicole Inman at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County in Nov. 2021.
thunderboltradio.com
Two indicted in 2021 officer-involved shooting in Ripley
Two men are being held in an officer-involved shooting last year in Ripley. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 19-year-old Demarco Taylor, of Jackson, and 20-year-old Chrishun Taylor, of Lauderdale County, were indicted Monday by a Lauderdale County grand jury and are being held in the Lauderdale County Jail. Demarco Taylor...
thunderboltradio.com
Handgun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City
Union City police were dispatched to investigate a stolen firearm. Police reports said officers arrived at 1020 Russell Street, where they spoke with 70 year old Frank Malvin Holbrook. At the scene, Holbrook said someone had taken a Ruger .9-milimeter handgun from his vehicle between September 26th and 30th. Police...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Chief Says Dangerous Fentanyl is Becoming a Local Problem
One of the most dangerous and deadly drugs in America, is now in the local area. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt News that fentanyl is becoming a major problem in the community.(AUDIO) Chief Yates said his department has recently seen an increase in the amount of the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield teen reported missing after walking away from home Wednesday evening found Thursday
MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield teen has been reported missing after walking away from his home on Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Christian Garcia left home around 7:30 Wednesday evening after his siblings took his phone away from him. Garcia is...
clarksvillenow.com
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
WBBJ
Maurice Bryant
Visitation for the late will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any further inquires...
WBBJ
Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
WBBJ
Doctor talks risks associated with untreated hearing loss
JACKSON, Tenn. — October is National Protect Your Hearing Month. Kathy McGowan, Doctor of Audiology at Beltone, recently spoke with us about risks associated with untreated hearing loss. A common misconception can be believing it doesn’t happen until you are older. Exposure to unsafe noises from headphones, concerts,...
WBBJ
Legrane Poston
Visitation for the late Legrane Poston will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 2 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
