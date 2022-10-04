Read full article on original website
Monument Mountain Volleyball Sweeps Taconic
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- The Monument Mountain volleyball team Thursday avenged an early-season three set loss to Taconic with a three-set win over the Thunder. "Monument Mountain played really smart volleyball tonight, and to make it even worse for us they were able to keep the ball off the floor on their side of the net and to keep their high number of swings in play," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "We played with a lot of heart tonight and the set scores were all really close, but Monument just kept a steady pressure on us that we just couldn't crack tonight.
McCann Tech Boys Tie Westfield Tech
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Ivan Liang scored a pair of goals Friday as the McCann Tech boys soccer team earned a 3-3 tie at Westfield Tech. Jack Cooper had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Brazee stopped nine shots in the Hornets’ goal. McCann Tech (7-4-2) is home...
Lenox Outlasts Mount Anthony in Five Sets
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Kelly Nicotra passed out 15 assists Friday to lead the Lenox volleyball team to a five-set win at Mount Anthony. Nicotra also recorded six kills and five blocks in the 25-5, 26-28, 29-27, 23-25, 15-11 win. “It was a very exciting night of very close games,”...
Art Leads Mounties Past Monument Mountain
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Tommy Art carded a 4-over round of 40 Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead the Mount Greylock golf team to a 184-205 win over Monument Mountain at Waubeeka Golf Links. Art's day included a birdie on the eighth hole. Three other Mounties finished in the 40s....
Taconic Golfers Edge Hoosac Valley by One Stroke
ADAMS, Mass. -- Mitchell Hall carded a 39 Thursday to lead the Taconic golf team to a 169-170 win over Hoosac Valley at Forest Park. The Hurricanes' Frank Field earned medalist honors with a 38. But the Thunder scored rounds of 43 from Jackson Molleur and Cam LaFerrier and 44...
Turners Falls Volleyball Hands Wahconah its First Setback
MONTAGUE, Mass. -- The Turners Falls volleyball team Thursday handed Wahconah its first loss of the season with a 25-17, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19 decision. McKenzie LaBier had 11 kills and a pair of blocks for Wahconah, which got five aces from Kate McCormack. Olivia Mason served four aces and recorded...
Hopkins, Wildcats Sweep Chicopee Comp
LEE, Mass. – Karalynn Hopkins recorded seven kills Wednesday to help the Lee volleyball team earn a three-set win over Chicopee Comprehensive. Hopkins also pulled up 10 digs and served three aces in the 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 win. Makayla Schuerer had 11 digs and eight assists to go with...
Kaley, McLaughlin Put Up Big Numbers in Wahconah Win
DALTON, Mass. -- Tim Kaley and Pat McLaughlin each finished at 3-under par 32 Thursday to share medalist honors and lead the Wahconah golf team to a 142-196 win over Mount Everett at Wahconah Country Club. McLaughlin birdied four holes -- the third, fifth, seventh and ninth. Kaley registered three...
Liang Hat Trick Lifts McCann Tech Boys Past Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Ivan Liang had a hat trick and assisted on a goal Wednesday to lead the McCann Tech boys soccer team to a 7-2 win over Drury. Jack Cooper scored a pair, Zach Gelinas had a goal and an assist, and Sean Rousseau scored a goal for the Hornets, who broke open a game that was 2-1 at half-time with a five-goal second half.
Lennon Scores, Posts Shutout in Hornets' Latest Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Eighteen different players have scored at least one goal for the McCann Tech girls soccer team this fall. On Tuedsay, its keeper joined the party. Keira Lennon scored her first goal of the season to go with her four saves in a 5-0 win over Putnam Vocational.
Drury Defense Continues Dominance
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Drury girls soccer team Wednesday continued an eight-game shutout streak and improved to 9-0 this fall with a 1-0 win over Hoosac Valley. In the process, the Blue Devils clinched a second straight berth in the Division 5 state tournament. Madison Saunders scored the...
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
Mount Greylock Hikers Advised to Bring Extra Water
ADAMS, Mass. — Hikers and those planning to make the summit on Monday's annual Greylock Ramble should bring extra water with them. Effective Thursday, hikers will not be able to refill water bottles at the summit of Mount Greylock because of water quality issues with the potable water tap. This is according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
Pittsfield Green Drink to Host Waste Reduction Specialist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
Weekend Outlook: Artwalks, Haunted Houses, and More
Continue the fall season this weekend with these entertaining events including artwalks, haunted houses, pumpkin shows and more. It's the first Friday of the month, which means a First Friday Artswalk. The walk runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features a dozen art shows and exhibits on view at venues around downtown Pittsfield. Most of the art being on display throughout October.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
BArT Enrollment Deadline Nov. 3
ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School is currently accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2022-2023 school year. The next enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 9 is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m....
Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man
Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.
Police conducting training in North Adams
If you saw a bigger police presence Tuesday night in North Adams, don’t be alarmed. It was just a drill. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, police will also be conducting drills Wednesday night. The Berkshire County Special Response Team is doing specialized training. Any loud...
