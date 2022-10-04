ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Monument Mountain Volleyball Sweeps Taconic

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- The Monument Mountain volleyball team Thursday avenged an early-season three set loss to Taconic with a three-set win over the Thunder. "Monument Mountain played really smart volleyball tonight, and to make it even worse for us they were able to keep the ball off the floor on their side of the net and to keep their high number of swings in play," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "We played with a lot of heart tonight and the set scores were all really close, but Monument just kept a steady pressure on us that we just couldn't crack tonight.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

McCann Tech Boys Tie Westfield Tech

WESTFIELD, Mass. – Ivan Liang scored a pair of goals Friday as the McCann Tech boys soccer team earned a 3-3 tie at Westfield Tech. Jack Cooper had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Brazee stopped nine shots in the Hornets’ goal. McCann Tech (7-4-2) is home...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Outlasts Mount Anthony in Five Sets

BENNINGTON, Vt. – Kelly Nicotra passed out 15 assists Friday to lead the Lenox volleyball team to a five-set win at Mount Anthony. Nicotra also recorded six kills and five blocks in the 25-5, 26-28, 29-27, 23-25, 15-11 win. “It was a very exciting night of very close games,”...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Art Leads Mounties Past Monument Mountain

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Tommy Art carded a 4-over round of 40 Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead the Mount Greylock golf team to a 184-205 win over Monument Mountain at Waubeeka Golf Links. Art's day included a birdie on the eighth hole. Three other Mounties finished in the 40s....
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Adams, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Golfers Edge Hoosac Valley by One Stroke

ADAMS, Mass. -- Mitchell Hall carded a 39 Thursday to lead the Taconic golf team to a 169-170 win over Hoosac Valley at Forest Park. The Hurricanes' Frank Field earned medalist honors with a 38. But the Thunder scored rounds of 43 from Jackson Molleur and Cam LaFerrier and 44...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Turners Falls Volleyball Hands Wahconah its First Setback

MONTAGUE, Mass. -- The Turners Falls volleyball team Thursday handed Wahconah its first loss of the season with a 25-17, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19 decision. McKenzie LaBier had 11 kills and a pair of blocks for Wahconah, which got five aces from Kate McCormack. Olivia Mason served four aces and recorded...
MONTAGUE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hopkins, Wildcats Sweep Chicopee Comp

LEE, Mass. – Karalynn Hopkins recorded seven kills Wednesday to help the Lee volleyball team earn a three-set win over Chicopee Comprehensive. Hopkins also pulled up 10 digs and served three aces in the 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 win. Makayla Schuerer had 11 digs and eight assists to go with...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Kaley, McLaughlin Put Up Big Numbers in Wahconah Win

DALTON, Mass. -- Tim Kaley and Pat McLaughlin each finished at 3-under par 32 Thursday to share medalist honors and lead the Wahconah golf team to a 142-196 win over Mount Everett at Wahconah Country Club. McLaughlin birdied four holes -- the third, fifth, seventh and ninth. Kaley registered three...
DALTON, MA
#Western Massachusetts#Mounties#Mount Greylock#Mount Everett#Mass#Taconic
iBerkshires.com

Liang Hat Trick Lifts McCann Tech Boys Past Drury

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Ivan Liang had a hat trick and assisted on a goal Wednesday to lead the McCann Tech boys soccer team to a 7-2 win over Drury. Jack Cooper scored a pair, Zach Gelinas had a goal and an assist, and Sean Rousseau scored a goal for the Hornets, who broke open a game that was 2-1 at half-time with a five-goal second half.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lennon Scores, Posts Shutout in Hornets' Latest Win

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Eighteen different players have scored at least one goal for the McCann Tech girls soccer team this fall. On Tuedsay, its keeper joined the party. Keira Lennon scored her first goal of the season to go with her four saves in a 5-0 win over Putnam Vocational.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Drury Defense Continues Dominance

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Drury girls soccer team Wednesday continued an eight-game shutout streak and improved to 9-0 this fall with a 1-0 win over Hoosac Valley. In the process, the Blue Devils clinched a second straight berth in the Division 5 state tournament. Madison Saunders scored the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
TORRINGTON, CT
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Hikers Advised to Bring Extra Water

ADAMS, Mass. — Hikers and those planning to make the summit on Monday's annual Greylock Ramble should bring extra water with them. Effective Thursday, hikers will not be able to refill water bottles at the summit of Mount Greylock because of water quality issues with the potable water tap. This is according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Green Drink to Host Waste Reduction Specialist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Artwalks, Haunted Houses, and More

Continue the fall season this weekend with these entertaining events including artwalks, haunted houses, pumpkin shows and more. It's the first Friday of the month, which means a First Friday Artswalk. The walk runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features a dozen art shows and exhibits on view at venues around downtown Pittsfield. Most of the art being on display throughout October.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BArT Enrollment Deadline Nov. 3

ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School is currently accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2022-2023 school year. The next enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 9 is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m....
ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Police conducting training in North Adams

If you saw a bigger police presence Tuesday night in North Adams, don’t be alarmed. It was just a drill. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, police will also be conducting drills Wednesday night. The Berkshire County Special Response Team is doing specialized training. Any loud...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

