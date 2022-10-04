GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- The Monument Mountain volleyball team Thursday avenged an early-season three set loss to Taconic with a three-set win over the Thunder. "Monument Mountain played really smart volleyball tonight, and to make it even worse for us they were able to keep the ball off the floor on their side of the net and to keep their high number of swings in play," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "We played with a lot of heart tonight and the set scores were all really close, but Monument just kept a steady pressure on us that we just couldn't crack tonight.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO