Amelia Diczhazy
3d ago
If this is for real... would it replace the current bill of rights? If so it would prove again that this administration is anti-American and should be disabled.
Reply(65)
699
Mary Norman
3d ago
what right does he even have to do that in the first place He's the worst president ever, and his voters are the ones to blame for this. 😠
Reply(40)
582
Charles Killian
3d ago
Joe Biden you are copy every bill and rewriting it of Donald Trump's Donald Trump was the best president we have ever had he will always be the best person we've ever seen in the United States America was a better shape with him everything was going right
Reply(21)
328
Comments / 808