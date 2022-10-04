ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Two charged with rape in separate incidents

By , dcrowder
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GndA_0iLdEbxO00
Russell Todd Turner

Floyd County police have filed 14 charges against a 59-year-old man, ranging from rape to aggravated child molestation and sexual battery.

Russell Todd Turner of Lady Marion Drive in Rome was arrested Tuesday off Old Airport Road on felony charges of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, four counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and five counts of sexual battery against someone under the age of 16.

According to Floyd County Jail records and the arrest warrants, the crimes occurred between 2020 and Sept. 24 of this year.

At least one of the incidents occurred at a location on Ohio Drive.

Meanwhile, a Rome man, already in the Floyd County Jail on various felony charges, has now additionally been charged with rape.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Clinton Daniel West, 46, raped a woman at his West Little Indian Trail residence on July 10. West has been in jail since July 12, when he was arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects.

That arrest report stated a dead pet lizard, a neglected snake and three dogs covered in feces were found in the home. One of the dogs was in an advanced stage of malnourishment.

West remained in jail Tuesday with no bond.

