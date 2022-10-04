ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 18

Jules
3d ago

i like the idea of it. i also know that my estranged husband became more violent after the courts granted my restraining order after he was abusive to me. he was released on 4 felony counts of domestic violence and bragged that nobody cared what happened to me among other things he did. what good are these laws of nobody enforces them? and how many people will be further victimized because the courts order abusive people to pay money?

Reply(1)
5
alysha renee
3d ago

yeah because a piece of paper and waiting for the cops to show for over 30 mins is soooo life saving.

Reply(2)
5
Angelica Lopez
2d ago

My abuser is in prison has been for 7 years and has a few more years left all he has been doing is sitting in prison thinking about how I am the reason he is there he isn't thinking about what he did to get him there and when he gets out I will still be afraid of him and a restraining order isn't going to save my life.A GPS that tells me when he is close might help but not a restraining order.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KCRA.com

Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard

FOLSOM, Calif. — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
FOLSOM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Restraining Orders#A Separation#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New California Law Sealing Criminal Records

The state of California will be sealing the criminal records of select former offenders if a certain criterion is met, according to a bill signed by Gov. Newsom on Monday. In order for their criminal record to be sealed, the former offenders must complete their sentence and maintain a clean record for a minimum of four years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC San Diego

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California schools informing students and parents about Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideedition.com

Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy