i like the idea of it. i also know that my estranged husband became more violent after the courts granted my restraining order after he was abusive to me. he was released on 4 felony counts of domestic violence and bragged that nobody cared what happened to me among other things he did. what good are these laws of nobody enforces them? and how many people will be further victimized because the courts order abusive people to pay money?
yeah because a piece of paper and waiting for the cops to show for over 30 mins is soooo life saving.
My abuser is in prison has been for 7 years and has a few more years left all he has been doing is sitting in prison thinking about how I am the reason he is there he isn't thinking about what he did to get him there and when he gets out I will still be afraid of him and a restraining order isn't going to save my life.A GPS that tells me when he is close might help but not a restraining order.
