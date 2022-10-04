ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

What’s up with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Ohio State football’s running backs?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ask Tony Alford how he feels TreVeyon Henderson has played in his second year as an Ohio State football player, and he’ll speak highly of him. The running backs coach will point out all the good the former five-star recruit has done this season, even if it’s often been in a small sample size as he’s dealt with injuries. It hasn’t been perfect, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t quality.
Cleveland.com

Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
