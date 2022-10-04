ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Half Ounce shot dead on street while on the phone with his pregnant wife as cops launch urgent search for suspect

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

RAPPER Half Ounce has died after being gunned down on the street while on the phone with his pregnant wife, cops say.

The rapper, born Latauriisha O’Brien, was walking home on Monday evening when he was shot and killed in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SckjZ_0iLdEPJY00
Rapper Half Ounce (ight) has been killed after being gunned down on the street in Los Angeles Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCgzF_0iLdEPJY00
Police say the Inglewood rapper was on the phone with his pregnant wife when he was killed Credit: KTLA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZtTz_0iLdEPJY00
Police are still searching for the suspected gunman Credit: KTLA

The Los Angeles Police Department says O’Brien, 32, and a friend were walking in the neighborhood when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire at both men.

Cops believe the rapper's friend may have fired back at the perpetrators after he fled the scene.

Responding units found the 32-year-old lying in a planter at a nearby apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said O’Brien's pregnant wife was on the phone with him when she heard gunshots and alerted cops to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1lFr_0iLdEPJY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhOV4_0iLdEPJY00

The rapper was declared dead on the scene, where officials found almost a dozen spent shell casings.

O'Brien was an aspiring rapper who also worked for UPS, family members told ABC 7.

O'Brien leaves behind three children: a nine-month-old son, a two-year-old son, and an eight-year-old daughter.

Police described the suspect as a male around 32 years old, wearing dark clothing.

Half Ounce was set to drop his most recent single, Drop The Ball, on October 14.

His death comes days after rapper PnB Rock, 30, was gunned down in Los Angeles on September 12.

PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot dead during a violent robbery at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles eatery - where he was dining with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang.

Police believe the rapper may have been targeted for his jewelry.

PnB's shocking death came days before he appeared on a podcast with DJ Akademiks, where he discussed that rappers were targets for robberies, KRON reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WA6ns_0iLdEPJY00

He revealed that he had never been robbed and liked to avoid venues such as nightclubs and strip clubs.

He preferred to visit places that he believed were safer.

grmgreene
3d ago

I really wish they would quit calling all these dudes rappers who never even dropped a 'real' rap record. We have 1.2 million rappers in the US apparently 😁🚫

Jesus Oros
3d ago

half ounce?!! lol. what's up with these name. condolence to the family and I hope they catch those involved and punished

Denise Dykes
2d ago

All this evil in the world!!! His name isn’t important! His occupation isn’t important!! His life was!!! He leaves behind people who loved and needed him!!! That’s what’s important!🙏🏾🙏🏾

