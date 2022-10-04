Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
What Is a Bitcoin Cold Storage Wallet?
When it comes to your Bitcoin funds, it's always worth choosing a reliable and secure crypto wallet to store your private keys. While there are many different wallet options out there today, it is cold storage wallets that can protect your keys most effectively. So, what is a Bitcoin cold...
makeuseof.com
How Long Does Binance Verification Usually Take?
It's not yet congratulations until Binance verifies your account—besides, you can't enjoy full account benefits on the app without verification. Depending on specifics, Binance verification sometimes takes shorter or longer than expected. So, how long does Binance verification take exactly?. How Long Does Binance Verification Take?. Binance verification time...
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Flatpak App Permissions on Linux With Flatseal
Flatpak is a universal packaging system that facilitates software installation on Linux. It's stable, forward-compatible, and bundles dependencies with the program itself, so you don't have to install them separately. Another advantage of Flatpak is that all Flatpak programs run inside a sandbox for improved system security. However, this also...
Down by 24% to 38%, These 3 S&P 500 Stocks Offer Discounted Passive Income Potential
When share prices drop, dividend yields rise, which make these companies worth a long look for income investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
What to Do if Startup Repair Fails to Fix Your PC
Windows comes with a number of troubleshooting utilities that detect and fix errors automatically when they occur. Among these utilities is Startup repair, which deals with issues that arise when you launch your operating system. Despite its ability to work usually, this utility can stop working at times, leaving users...
makeuseof.com
How to Start X11 on Linux Without a Display Manager
While most modern Linux systems use a display manager to log in users and start a desktop environment, it's possible to start X11 and your favorite window manager/desktop environment without one. You can start X from a virtual console and even set it up to launch automatically on login. Here's how.
Investors: STOP the INSANITY!
Lets talk about the #1 mistake made by investors during a bear market. Better yet, let’s solve this problem by explaining how easy it is to actually make trading profits...
makeuseof.com
How Does an EV Keep Its Battery Cool?
An electric vehicle's battery is its most important component. Lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to extreme temperatures and must be kept from overheating at all costs. If your EV's battery goes bad, you're basically left with a useless shell. This is why EV manufacturers have developed systems to help monitor the...
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Rename Your Windows 11 PC
Did you know you're not tied to the default name your Windows 11 PC comes with? It's quite easy to rename a Windows computer. You can change the name of your Windows 11 PC via the Settings app or the System Properties window. If you prefer to use a command-line interface, you can rename your computer with Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell. Let's go over each of these methods one by one.
makeuseof.com
How to Customize the Apple Watch Ultra Action Button
One of the exclusive features of the Apple Watch Ultra is an Action Button on the left side of the case. We’ll show you how the customize the Action Button to and configure it to work for you. How to Use the Apple Watch Ultra Action Button. The Action...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best 3D Scanning Apps for iPhone
3D scanners capture a 3D object or scene, and then the scanned information is converted into a digital model. Most 3D scanning applications make use of a smartphone or tablet camera to capture 3D data. The camera takes multiple pictures of an object from different angles, and the app processes them to create a 3D model.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a USB Device to VirtualBox on Windows
VirtualBox is one of the most preferred virtualization software in the industry. It has come a long way from supporting just USB 1.0 devices to now even USB 3.0 devices. But if you take a quick glance at the File Explorer or Device Manager in a Windows VM, you will see that the USB devices like flash drives do not show up.
makeuseof.com
How to Become an SEO Expert: The Ultimate Guide
Whether you're a sole entrepreneur trying to build your brand or a savvy business professional looking to help others build their brand, search engine optimization is a necessary skill that you require to thrive in the online marketing industry. Although you can now learn SEO from...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “VAC Was Unable to Verify Your Game Session” Error on Steam for Windows
When you attempt to matchmake in a Steam game, do you receive the error message "VAC was unable to verify your game session"? In most cases, it occurs when you try to enter the game with a cheat or hack enabled. However, Steam sometimes raises a false flag when you're simply trying to play fair, resulting in this error message.
makeuseof.com
Linear vs. Switching Power Supplies: What’s the Difference?
You are likely using a smartphone, laptop, or personal computer on a daily basis. These electronic devices use direct current (DC) to work. However, since households are normally powered by high voltage alternating currents (AC), you’ll need to lower the voltage and convert AC to DC by using a power supply such as your power brick or charger.
makeuseof.com
How to Bring Back the Group Policy Editor in Windows 11
When troubleshooting a problem on your Windows computer, you often use the Group Policy Editor to easily fix it. With its hierarchal structure, you can quickly adjust settings that are applied to users or to your computer. But if the Group Policy Editor is missing from your search results, you...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Dependency Injections in JUnit
The purpose of a unit test is to identify the errors in an application as soon as you can. Though several channels might lead you to the same objective, you should aim to use the most efficient route. A JUnit test suite might have several test classes that need the...
makeuseof.com
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Launch: Faster Chips, Face Unlock, and the Same Low Price
Google has officially launched its new Pixel phones for 2022. The Pixel 7 is classed as an "affordable flagship" and features an upgraded Tensor G2 chip as well as a slightly smaller battery. The Pixel 7 Pro is the full-on flagship device, with the new chip, a longer zoom range on the telephoto camera, and a brighter display.
makeuseof.com
Goodbye Google Stadia: Why the Cloud Gaming Service Is Closing
Google has confirmed that its Stadia cloud gaming service will close. In this podcast, we take a look at the impact of the closure, not just on the fans but the Stadia hardware, as well as the cloud gaming market. Shownotes. This week, we chat about the impending closure of...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the App Icons on Your Samsung Phone
If you've ever tried getting custom app icons on your phone, you must've noticed that doing so usually requires you to download Android launchers first since the native one doesn't support third-party app icon packs. Such is the case for Samsung phones too. This is a problem because a launcher...
Comments / 0