Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills rule out safety Poyer, tight end Knox against Steelers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills on Friday ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting tight end Dawson Knox from playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Poyer, who leads the NFL with four interceptions, will miss his second game in three weeks, this time due...
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints' Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, while receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. “I think it’s going to be Andy,"...
Citrus County Chronicle
Allen out, Hopkins questionable for Chargers vs. Browns
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. The Chargers ruled Allen out on Friday for Sunday's game at Cleveland after he didn't practice all week. Allen was injured during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Citrus County Chronicle
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries
The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Raiders face stiff test against Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders defense has allowed 13 touchdowns this season, seven coming through the air. And five of them were thrown by AFC West rivals Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Denver's Russell Wilson.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bateman, Hill ruled out for Ravens against Cincinnati
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss Sunday night's game against Cincinnati. The Ravens ruled Bateman out Friday because of a foot injury. Baltimore will also be without running back Justice Hill (hamstring), linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and guard Ben Cleveland (foot). Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday.
Citrus County Chronicle
NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association urged the league on Friday to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend's games. The players' union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 against Buffalo. Tagovailoa was unstable when he walked off the field following a hit and was evaluated for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his wobbly gait.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson has been away from his new team since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance with a...
Comments / 0