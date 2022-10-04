ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired NYPD detective among 2 shot in Harlem

Two people were shot in Harlem on Tuesday morning, including a retired NYPD detective.

The shots were fired on Lenox Avenue just north of 125th Street around 7 a.m.

The 60-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a 21-year-old was grazed in the neck. Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears the 21-year-old was the intended target of the shooting. He is not cooperating with police and authorities say the shooting appears gang-related.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a man in a white hoodie standing in front of a smoke shop.

A man wearing all black and white sneakers then walks by with two friends and pulls a gun from his jacket pocket, before firing a shot at the man in the white hoodie.

That man, along with a second man, returned fire. One of those two friends walking by was grazed in the neck before they all took off running.

The 60-year-old victim retired from the NYPD in 2006 and he is currently an investigative consultant with ACS.

Police say he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and was carrying bags as he walked right into the gunfire.

ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser released the following statement:

"This morning, one of ACS's dedicated staff members was shot on his way to work. We thank the first responders and hospital staff caring for our colleague. On behalf of all the staff of ACS -- who do vital work for NYC's children and families -- we are wishing him a very speedy recovery."

Dannhauser said the victim is in good spirits and surrounded by friends and family.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

"The morning time shooting of our retired member on the streets of Harlem is more proof of the continued crime crisis in the city - and yet another case overworked NYPD detectives will investigate," DEA President Paul DiGiacomo said. "On his way to work like hundreds of others in his neighborhood, he's fortunate to be alive. New Yorkers cant become numb to this violence - and politicians who have emboldened these criminals with their failed laws need to be voted out!"

Right now there is an undeniable, palpable sense of fear in New York City - people are terrified they will be the next victim of a random attack. Kemberly Richardson has an exclusive interview with Mayor Eric Adams.

