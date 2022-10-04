ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Naz Perez

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

Naz Perez is a TV Producer, Host and Podcaster. She was born in South Florida in 1990 and studied broadcast journalism at the University of Central Florida.She started a successful career in the entertainment industry after working on the popular daytime talk show Ellen, and producing for E!’s Live from the Red Carpet and the E! True Hollywood Story docu-series.Perez is recognized for working on ABC’s The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise and 2 Bachelor spin-off series on Freeform called Happily Ever After.Then in 2017, she became the in-stadium host for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hyping up the crowd and hosting live pregame shows. She became a TV personality, hosting for Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango and T-Mobile.She also hosts ‘The I Don’t Get It’ Podcast alongside The Bachelor’s Ashley and Lauren Iaconetti, where she discusses various topics, including relationships, men, sex, pop culture, veryday annoyances, and more.Apart from her incredible work on-camera, she has also founded a support group for people that are heartbroken called ‘Heart Broken Anonymous.’Naz Perez is a TV Producer, Host and Podcaster. She was born in South Florida in 1990 and studied broadcast journalism at the University of Central Florida.She started a successful career in the entertainment industry after working on the popular daytime talk show Ellen, and producing for E!’s Live from the Red Carpet and the E! True Hollywood Story docu-series.Perez is recognized for working on ABC’s The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise and 2 Bachelor spin-off series on Freeform called Happily Ever After.Then in 2017, she became the in-stadium host for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hyping up the crowd and hosting live pregame shows. She became a TV personality, hosting for Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango and T-Mobile.She also hosts ‘The I Don’t Get It’ Podcast alongside The Bachelor’s Ashley and Lauren Iaconetti, where she discusses various topics, including relationships, men, sex, pop culture, veryday annoyances, and more.Apart from her incredible work on-camera, she has also founded a support group for people that are heartbroken called ‘Heart Broken Anonymous.’Naz Perez is a TV Producer, Host and Podcaster. She was born in South Florida in 1990 and studied broadcast journalism at the University of Central Florida.She started a successful career in the entertainment industry after working on the popular daytime talk show Ellen, and producing for E!’s Live from the Red Carpet and the E! True Hollywood Story docu-series.Perez is recognized for working on ABC’s The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise and 2 Bachelor spin-off series on Freeform called Happily Ever After.Then in 2017, she became the in-stadium host for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hyping up the crowd and hosting live pregame shows. She became a TV personality, hosting for Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango and T-Mobile.She also hosts ‘The I Don’t Get It’ Podcast alongside The Bachelor’s Ashley and Lauren Iaconetti, where she discusses various topics, including relationships, men, sex, pop culture, veryday annoyances, and more.Apart from her incredible work on-camera, she has also founded a support group for people that are heartbroken called ‘Heart Broken Anonymous.’Naz Perez is a TV Producer, Host and Podcaster. She was born in South Florida in 1990 and studied broadcast journalism at the University of Central Florida.She started a successful career in the entertainment industry after working on the popular daytime talk show Ellen, and producing for E!’s Live from the Red Carpet and the E! True Hollywood Story docu-series.Perez is recognized for working on ABC’s The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise and 2 Bachelor spin-off series on Freeform called Happily Ever After.Then in 2017, she became the in-stadium host for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hyping up the crowd and hosting live pregame shows. She became a TV personality, hosting for Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango and T-Mobile.She also hosts ‘The I Don’t Get It’ Podcast alongside The Bachelor’s Ashley and Lauren Iaconetti, where she discusses various topics, including relationships, men, sex, pop culture, veryday annoyances, and more.Apart from her incredible work on-camera, she has also founded a support group for people that are heartbroken called ‘Heart Broken Anonymous.’

Naz Perez is a TV Producer, Host and Podcaster . She was born in South Florida in 1990 and studied broadcast journalism at the University of Central Florida.

She started a successful career in the entertainment industry after working on the popular daytime talk show Ellen , and producing for E!’s Live from the Red Carpet and the E! True Hollywood Story docu-series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTzU7_0iLdDdl300 GettyImages

Perez is recognized for having worked on ABC’s T he Bachelor , The Bachelorette , and Bachelor in Paradise and 2 Bachelor spin-off series on Freeform called Happily Ever After.

Then in 2017, she became the in-stadium host for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hyping up the crowd and hosting live pregame shows. She went on to become a TV personality, hosting for Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango and T-Mobile.

She also hosts ‘The I Don’t Get It’ Podcast alongside The Bachelor’s Ashley and Lauren Iaconetti , where she discusses various topics, including relationships, men, sex, pop culture, veryday annoyances, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTlE0_0iLdDdl300 GettyImages

Apart from her incredible work on-camera, she has also founded a support group for people that are heartbroken called ‘Heart Broken Anonymous.’

Perez has worked for different digital outlets, including E!’s Daily Pop, Clevver, ATTN, UPROXX, & Citizen Watch, among others.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kyle Richards Strikes Gold in Buckled Dress & Sky-High Aquazzura Platforms for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

Kyle Richards served futuristic disco glamour for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The “Halloween” star posed ahead of the reunion in a glitzy ensemble on Instagram, styled by Alison Hernon. Her dress by The Blonds featured a slick rose gold palette covered in shimmering sequins, complete with a zipper-accented slit, long sleeves and pointed shoulders. Giving the David and Phillipe Blond-designed piece added slickness were metallic gold buckles on each shoulder, as well as a backless cutout. Finishing her ensemble were diamond rings and archival Alexis Bittar statement drop earrings, featuring large dangling silver spikes for a hard-core edge.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert Rocks Denim Jumpsuit While Walking Hand In Hand With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: Photos!

Her biggest fan! Miranda Lambert was accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin when she stopped in at Jimmy Kimmel's late night show on Monday, October 4. The country superstar belted out her hit "Strange" on the talk show and was then spotted exiting the Los Angeles studio alongside her man, who grabbed her hand as they retreated back to their car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Broadcast Journalism#T Mobile#The Red Carpet#Abc#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Fandango
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!

New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kristin Cavallari Shares Beachy Photos From 'Spiritual Journey' in Mexico

Kristin Cavallari decided to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to relax and detox in Mexico—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. The 35-year-old shared photos from her vacation in Los Barriles, Mexico with her best friend Justin Anderson on Instagram, opening up in the caption about how healing it has been.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Megan Thee Stallion Debuted Fiery Red Hair at the 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 Summit

If Kendall Jenner, Christina Aguilera, and Billie Ellish’s former hair transformations are any indication, the past 365 days could easily be dubbed the year of the redhead. The latest celeb to try the trend on for size? None other than the CEO of hot girls herself, Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete), who debuted a head of fiery red locks to match her firecracker personality during a recent appearance in Detroit.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Natalie Morales

Natalie Morales is a TV anchor and journalist with decades of experience. As the host of “The Talk,” on CBS, Morales brings an empathetic and incisive touch to all of her stories, covering some of the most important news from all over the world. Born from a...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Erika De La Vega

Erika De La Vega is known in the entertainment industry as a talented presenter, announcer, comedian, producer, and actress. The Venezuelan beauty with a charismatic personality and irreverent humor began her career in radio, where she spent 18 years on significant radio platforms. Thanks to her highly recognized...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Unemployed Armie Hammer Sporting Creepy New Mustache While Relaxing At Golf Club After Cannibalism & Abuse Allegations

Armie Hammer made a rare outing to a golf club following the scandal that destroyed his marriage and career. The 36-year-old embattled Hollywood star was sporting noticeably new facial hair on Tuesday during his solo day out, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hammer was photographed rocking a thick mustache and soaking up the sunshine at a Santa Monica club just one year after being publicly accused of sexual abuse and cannibalism. The unemployed former A-lister looked stoic as he slung his bag over his shoulder to exit the facility.Wearing a blue sports shirt and a baseball cap with gray shorts and sandals, Hammer...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Desi Perkins

Desi Perkins is without a doubt one of the most hard working entrepreneurs, becoming an inspiration for her 8 million followers combined on social media, as she continues building her beauty and fashion empire. This proud Latina has found success as a content creator and makeup artist, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Princess introduces family’s newest addition

Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s family has a new furry member. The mom of three took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to introduce her family’s four-legged addition. “Please meet Oreo! He is a 3-yr old Havanese, who we recently adopted from a great shelter in Miami....
PETS
HOLAUSA

Daniella Pierson

Daniella Pierson is the 27-year-old co-founder and co-CEO of Wondermind and the founder and CEO of The Newsette, a women-focused media company and creative agency dedicated to spotlighting diverse voices that closed 2021 with $40 million in revenue, with no previous VC investments. She is also a Forbes...
BUSINESS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy