Naz Perez is a TV Producer, Host and Podcaster . She was born in South Florida in 1990 and studied broadcast journalism at the University of Central Florida.

She started a successful career in the entertainment industry after working on the popular daytime talk show Ellen , and producing for E!’s Live from the Red Carpet and the E! True Hollywood Story docu-series.

Perez is recognized for having worked on ABC’s T he Bachelor , The Bachelorette , and Bachelor in Paradise and 2 Bachelor spin-off series on Freeform called Happily Ever After.

Then in 2017, she became the in-stadium host for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hyping up the crowd and hosting live pregame shows. She went on to become a TV personality, hosting for Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango and T-Mobile.

She also hosts ‘The I Don’t Get It’ Podcast alongside The Bachelor’s Ashley and Lauren Iaconetti , where she discusses various topics, including relationships, men, sex, pop culture, veryday annoyances, and more.

Apart from her incredible work on-camera, she has also founded a support group for people that are heartbroken called ‘Heart Broken Anonymous.’

Perez has worked for different digital outlets, including E!’s Daily Pop, Clevver, ATTN, UPROXX, & Citizen Watch, among others.