MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials have notified more than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members whose personal information may have been potentially exposed. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated Friday that it was told on Aug. 8 that a presentation emailed to its Children’s Long Term Support Council in April of 2021 contained protected health information. The presentation was then sent out to employees working for county government agencies in Wisconsin, including Rock County, and it was posted to the DHS website as meeting minutes.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO