Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If ever there was a time to buy a lottery ticket in Wisconsin, the past week or so may have been it. Since the beginning of last week, two instant game players scratched their way to seven-digit prizes, while a Powerball ticket hit it big with a million-dollar win on Saturday night.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday October 7th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week 8 football action continues in Western Wisconsin. The Big Rivers Conference has big matchups and the Cloverbelt continues their heated action.
WEAU-TV 13
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (10/5/22)
Buddy Check: Mammograms Can Help Catch Cancer Early. Buddy Check: Mammograms Can Help Catch Cancer Early.
WEAU-TV 13
$10 million investment announced to support Wis. veterans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Wisconsin announced a $10 million investment on Wednesday to help veterans across the state. This expenditure was designed to provide immediate and long-term support for Wis. veterans facing hardships. Specifics of the investment include (as worded by Gov. Evers’ Office):. $4.5 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Offices Closed on October 10th In Observance of Columbus Day
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE PRESS RELEASE) -Retail services at Post Offices across Wisconsin will be closed on Monday, October 10th in recognition of Columbus Day. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, October 11th. Post Offices...
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes hosts roundtable on abortion access in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The midterm election is almost a month away. Candidates in races across the state are working to appeal to voters. In the race for U.S. Senate, democratic candidate Mandela Barnes made a stop in Eau Claire Wednesday afternoon. In November, Barnes will face incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS reports potential data exposure for some Wisconsin Medicaid members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials have notified more than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members whose personal information may have been potentially exposed. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated Friday that it was told on Aug. 8 that a presentation emailed to its Children’s Long Term Support Council in April of 2021 contained protected health information. The presentation was then sent out to employees working for county government agencies in Wisconsin, including Rock County, and it was posted to the DHS website as meeting minutes.
WEAU-TV 13
Over $35 million to fund statewide alternative transportation projects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $35 million will be allocated towards non-motorized transportation projects, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday. The funding will go towards 72 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) projects across the state over the next five years. The projects will implement safe and sustainable transportation alternatives, according to Evers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
State DOJ issues its own warning on voter intimidation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the U.S. Department of Justice discussed physical security during the upcoming mid-term elections, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice issued its own warning against trying to intimidate voters or interfere with the voting process. “If you intimidate somebody in a way that impacts their...
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding fatal pedestrian crash
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a fatal pedestrian crash. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on March 6 the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a report around 2:10 a.m., of a pedestrian that had been struck on South Highway 35, just south of Radio Road, in Troy Township.
Comments / 0