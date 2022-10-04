Read full article on original website
I on the Hawks: Illinois
Iowa is 3-2 through five games in the 2022 season and up next is a hot Illinois team ahead of a bye week and traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Iowa's News Now sports anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe discuss Iowa's chances and take a look back at the Hawkeyes loss at home against Michigan.
Joni Ernst joins YPN and EIDB for Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive
Cedar Rapids — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst announced she joined the Young Parents Network (YPN) and the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank to kick-off the Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive. The drive's goal is to stock a full year’s supply of diapers and wipes by the end of the month....
Kris Murray named Preseason All-Big Ten
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kris Murray has been named one of 11 men's basketball players on the Preseason All-Big Ten team Thursday. Murray, who's twin brother Keegan now plays in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings, is back with Iowa for his junior season. Kris is the only Hawkeye...
Iowa basketball faces its doubters ahead of 2022-23 season
IOWA CITY, Iowa — After the losses of Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon, the Iowa basketball team is getting overlooked ahead of the 22-23 season. But with three returning starters, the Hawkeyes believe they shouldn't be playing the underdog role this season.
Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
Washburn shatters Seminole Valley record, winning MVC super meet
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — City High senior Ford Washburn annihilated the Seminole Valley course record on Thursday afternoon, running a blistering 14:50 to tie his own school record. The Little Hawks also won the MVC super meet team title. The Hempstead girls team scorched the field with a miniscule...
Cedar Rapids BCTGM 100G workers take strike 200 miles to Ingredion headquarters
WESTCHESTER, Illinois - (Iowa's News Now) — A fight that began in Cedar Rapids on August 1 made its way more than 200 miles east Thursday. BCTGM Local 100G members who work at Ingredion have been striking outside the facility on 1st Street for three months now. "We have...
Linn County announces several satellite early voting locations
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County is now accepting absentee ballot request forms, the auditor's office said Thursday. Early voting does not start until October 19 in Iowa but the country has announced a number of satellite voting locations once it does start. Those locations are listed below. Lindale...
Hiawatha man arrested for making threats to officials in Arizona
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa man was arrested in Hiawatha for allegedly threatening election officials in Arizona. Mark Rissi is accused of leaving threatening voicemails to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, and an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.
Iowa City leaf vacuum program to begin Monday, October 17
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The first day of the City's Leaf Vacuum program begins Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Printed maps are available in City utility bills and also at the information desk in City Hall, 410 E. Washington St., and the Streets Division office at 3800 Napoleon Lane.
Union workers moving the picket line from Cedar Rapids to Ingredion's global headquarters
Westchester, IL — Wednesday afternoon, members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) announced plans to move their picket line from eastern Iowa, to outside Westchester' Ingredion Headquarters in Illinois. After more than two months of rising tensions and stalled contract negotiations, BCTGM workers...
Iowa women's basketball team preseason favorites in the Big Ten
The Iowa women's basketball team is the top team in the Big Ten preseason polls for both the coaches and media. Superstar Caitlin Clark was also voted both by the media and coaches as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. She and Monika Czinano were unanimously selected as All-Big Ten by the coaches.
UI hosting Johnson County candidate forum Thursday. Here's how to watch
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Staff Council and Faculty Senate are hosting a candidate forum for the upcoming general election on Thursday, October 6. The event is free and open to the public and will featured six contested races that Johnson County voters will decide on election day.
Childcare available for medically complex children
The Johnson County Empowerment/Early Childhood Iowa Area Board announced that $26,200 in funding is available for licensed childcare for medically complex children. Licensed childcare centers taking part in QRS or IQ4K, as well as in the Iowa's Childcare assistance Program and serving families in the county are eligible. Funds are...
26th Northside Oktoberfest returns October 8
Iowa City — The Northside Oktoberfest featuring the Iowa City Brewfest will kick off Saturday at the Northside Marketplace. The event begins at 11a.m. with the Iowa City Brewfest and will feature live entertainment, contests and pretzel necklaces. While the Iowa City Brewfest is a limited and ticketed event,...
Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery
A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
Linn County Board of Supervisors Awards $150,000 in Legacy and Community Attraction Grants
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Board of Supervisors this week awarded $150,000 in grants from its Legacy and Community Attraction Fund to four non-profit organizations. The recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process. The Board of Supervisors established the Linn County Legacy...
19 cats and kittens rescued from Iowa apartment
On Tuesday, October 4, Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) assisted the Johnston Police Department in a large-scale cat rescue. 19 living cats and kittens were among the rescued and 1 kitten, approximately 4-6 weeks old was found deceased. The deceased kitten has been sent to Iowa State University for...
Advocates for Social Justice respond to AG decision in William Rich shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Advocates for Social Justice are responding to Wednesday's news that the Iowa Attorney General and Linn County Attorney have found the August 30 police shooting of William Rich was legally justified. While Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says this will...
Rotary Camp Park opens new TAKO Shelter
Coralville — Friday night, Rotary Camp Park celebrated the completion of the new (Take a Kid Outdoors) TAKO Shelter in Coralville. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House were held at the park. Remarks were provided by:. The Rotary Club of Coralville North Corridor. TAKO. Meghann Foster, the Mayor...
