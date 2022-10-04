Iowa is 3-2 through five games in the 2022 season and up next is a hot Illinois team ahead of a bye week and traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Iowa's News Now sports anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe discuss Iowa's chances and take a look back at the Hawkeyes loss at home against Michigan.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO