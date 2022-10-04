ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

cbs2iowa.com

I on the Hawks: Illinois

Iowa is 3-2 through five games in the 2022 season and up next is a hot Illinois team ahead of a bye week and traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Iowa's News Now sports anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe discuss Iowa's chances and take a look back at the Hawkeyes loss at home against Michigan.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Joni Ernst joins YPN and EIDB for Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive

Cedar Rapids — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst announced she joined the Young Parents Network (YPN) and the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank to kick-off the Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive. The drive's goal is to stock a full year’s supply of diapers and wipes by the end of the month....
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Kris Murray named Preseason All-Big Ten

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kris Murray has been named one of 11 men's basketball players on the Preseason All-Big Ten team Thursday. Murray, who's twin brother Keegan now plays in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings, is back with Iowa for his junior season. Kris is the only Hawkeye...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa basketball faces its doubters ahead of 2022-23 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa — After the losses of Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon, the Iowa basketball team is getting overlooked ahead of the 22-23 season. But with three returning starters, the Hawkeyes believe they shouldn't be playing the underdog role this season.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Washburn shatters Seminole Valley record, winning MVC super meet

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — City High senior Ford Washburn annihilated the Seminole Valley course record on Thursday afternoon, running a blistering 14:50 to tie his own school record. The Little Hawks also won the MVC super meet team title. The Hempstead girls team scorched the field with a miniscule...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County announces several satellite early voting locations

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County is now accepting absentee ballot request forms, the auditor's office said Thursday. Early voting does not start until October 19 in Iowa but the country has announced a number of satellite voting locations once it does start. Those locations are listed below. Lindale...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hiawatha man arrested for making threats to officials in Arizona

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa man was arrested in Hiawatha for allegedly threatening election officials in Arizona. Mark Rissi is accused of leaving threatening voicemails to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, and an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City leaf vacuum program to begin Monday, October 17

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The first day of the City's Leaf Vacuum program begins Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Printed maps are available in City utility bills and also at the information desk in City Hall, 410 E. Washington St., and the Streets Division office at 3800 Napoleon Lane.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa women's basketball team preseason favorites in the Big Ten

The Iowa women's basketball team is the top team in the Big Ten preseason polls for both the coaches and media. Superstar Caitlin Clark was also voted both by the media and coaches as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. She and Monika Czinano were unanimously selected as All-Big Ten by the coaches.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Childcare available for medically complex children

The Johnson County Empowerment/Early Childhood Iowa Area Board announced that $26,200 in funding is available for licensed childcare for medically complex children. Licensed childcare centers taking part in QRS or IQ4K, as well as in the Iowa's Childcare assistance Program and serving families in the county are eligible. Funds are...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

26th Northside Oktoberfest returns October 8

Iowa City — The Northside Oktoberfest featuring the Iowa City Brewfest will kick off Saturday at the Northside Marketplace. The event begins at 11a.m. with the Iowa City Brewfest and will feature live entertainment, contests and pretzel necklaces. While the Iowa City Brewfest is a limited and ticketed event,...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery

A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

19 cats and kittens rescued from Iowa apartment

On Tuesday, October 4, Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) assisted the Johnston Police Department in a large-scale cat rescue. 19 living cats and kittens were among the rescued and 1 kitten, approximately 4-6 weeks old was found deceased. The deceased kitten has been sent to Iowa State University for...
JOHNSTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Rotary Camp Park opens new TAKO Shelter

Coralville — Friday night, Rotary Camp Park celebrated the completion of the new (Take a Kid Outdoors) TAKO Shelter in Coralville. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House were held at the park. Remarks were provided by:. The Rotary Club of Coralville North Corridor. TAKO. Meghann Foster, the Mayor...
CORALVILLE, IA

