Renata Martínez Notni continues to succeed in the film industry. Born January 2, 1995 in Cuernavaca, Mexico, this talented actress is always booked and busy with new TV shows and films on her schedule.

Making her acting debut at just 10 years old, the young star showed her charisma in the 2006 soup opera ‘Codigo Postal’ and went on to star in many more television shows, including ‘La Rosa de Guadalupe,’ ‘Mar de amor,’ ‘La fuerza del destino,’ ‘Quiero amarte,’ ‘Amor de barrio,’ ‘Mi adorable maldición,’ among a long list of characters she has portrayed over the years.

Renata has also showed her acting skills in theater, starring in the play ‘Las que no sienten’ in 2015, before preparing for another project titled ‘Sueño de amor’ in 2016.’

Now the 27-year-old actress is starring in more international series, including her participation in two Netflix series ‘La venganza de las Juanas’ and ‘El Dragón: Return of a Warrior.’

Renata Notni at Premios TV y Novelas

She is also set to star in a new series produced by Amazon Prime titled ‘Zorro,’ acting alongside ‘Elite’ star Miguel Bernardeau, in the highly anticipated reboot, which promises to bring a modern take on the fan-favorite hero. Renata will be playing Lolita Marquez, while Bernardeau will portray Diego de la Vega.

The Mexican star has also been making headlines for her romantic relationship with actor Diego Boneta, becoming a Latin power couple and taking their romance to the next level after moving in together to West Hollywood, California.