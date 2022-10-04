Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
After Ian, Insurers and Homeowners Gear Up for Fights
Litigation is looming for home insurers in Florida as cash-strapped, underinsured homeowners—paired with an aggressive plaintiffs’ bar—are expected to turn to the court system to try to force payments for flood damage that the carriers say they aren’t legally obligated to cover. Fewer than one-third to...
FEMA, Federal Partners Continue Ian Response and Urgent Community Recovery
FEMA has approved more than $70 million for Florida survivors to jump start recovery efforts, as Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams check on survivors, assist with federal disaster assistance applications and answer questions about types of federal assistance available. Teams are visiting shelters now to help survivors apply for assistance. FEMA...
Legoland will donate $20 of every ticket sold through Sunday to hurricane relief
Legoland Florida Resort will donate $20 from every theme park ticket sold through Sunday to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief, the attraction announced Wednesday. Legoland has pledged a maximum donation of $100,000, according to a news release. The donation “will enable the American Red Cross to prepare...
Ian – when devastation happens
Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
Local Business CARES after the devastation of Ian￼
Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. cares for our friends and family in Florida!. Hurricane Ian caused damage to your homes in Florida and Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. wants to help you!. We are the wholesale manufacturer & supplier of kitchens, vinyl plank flooring, bathrooms, and more. We will work with you and your...
Did you Know
Did you know that National German-American Day this year will be celebrated on October 6th?. Germans are the largest legal immigrant group here in the United States. More than 40 million Americans can find their ancestry connected to Germany. Here in Florida, there are pockets of German and German-American communities...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Remembering Those with Disabilities Before, During and After the Hurricane
In an appeal to the public as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida, an advocate for persons with disabilities urged everyone to consider checking in with neighbors, friends or family members who may benefit from a helping hand. Mandy Bianchi, executive director of the group Ability1st, wrote a column in the...
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here.
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties
Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
NY Times Column: Ron DeSantis’s Race Problem
A new opinion piece in the New York Times lays out in scathing fashion how Ron DeSantis has “ targeted Black people, Black Power, and Black history” and Florida and “has actually tried to strip Black Floridians of their power and voice.”. The column documents DeSantis’ standard...
Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help
President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida to see Ian’s devastation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida next week, according to the White House, to see firsthand the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ian, and the recovery efforts of thousands of local, state and federal workers and volunteers. The Bidens will travel to Puerto Rico...
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
Insurance companies are blocked from dropping property coverage for 60 days
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida’s Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. “Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer or other...
Florida gas tax holiday to go into effect Saturday
Saturday marks the beginning of Florida’s month-long gas tax holiday, which Gov. Ron DeSantis sought from the Legislature to save consumers some cash at a time of high prices — and a month before voters decide whether to re-elect him to office. State lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Hurricane Ian Toll Suspension
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls on several facilities statewide effective at 12:00 EST today. Drivers on these roads will not be charged. Please follow FL511 for traffic updates and travel safely.
