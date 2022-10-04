ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lakeland Gazette

Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power

Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

After Ian, Insurers and Homeowners Gear Up for Fights

Litigation is looming for home insurers in Florida as cash-strapped, underinsured homeowners—paired with an aggressive plaintiffs’ bar—are expected to turn to the court system to try to force payments for flood damage that the carriers say they aren’t legally obligated to cover. Fewer than one-third to...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Ian – when devastation happens

Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Did you Know

Did you know that National German-American Day this year will be celebrated on October 6th?. Germans are the largest legal immigrant group here in the United States. More than 40 million Americans can find their ancestry connected to Germany. Here in Florida, there are pockets of German and German-American communities...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties

Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

NY Times Column: Ron DeSantis's Race Problem

A new opinion piece in the New York Times lays out in scathing fashion how Ron DeSantis has “ targeted Black people, Black Power, and Black history” and Florida and “has actually tried to strip Black Floridians of their power and voice.”. The column documents DeSantis’ standard...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help

President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY

Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Hurricane Ian Toll Suspension

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls on several facilities statewide effective at 12:00 EST today. Drivers on these roads will not be charged. Please follow FL511 for traffic updates and travel safely.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

