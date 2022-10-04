ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 6

Rick Stankiewicz
3d ago

Are they also going to hand out common sense to the fools that don't know how to cross a busy street 🤔

Reply(3)
4
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision

Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
City
New Port Richey, FL
City
Port Richey, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Government
Pasco County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
hernandosun.com

Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part

Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Accident#Road Safety#County Line#New Port#Highway Safety#Construction Maintenance#Vox
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
suncoastnews.com

Free food distribution to take place Oct. 13

A free food distribution event will be at the Moore-Mickens Education Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy