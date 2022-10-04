Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
hernandosun.com
Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part
Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release.
fox13news.com
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
Pasco County deputy rescues kitten that ran onto highway during Hurricane Ian preps
HOLIDAY, Fla. — As Pasco County prepared for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, one deputy made an "unexpected" new friend before the storm. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said as the weather got worse and wind and rain started picking up in the area last Wednesday, a scared kitten ran onto U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday.
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Ron DeSantis says the media WANTED Hurricane Ian to hit Florida so they could advance their 'political agenda'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused the 'national regime media' of wanting Hurricane Ian to wreak havoc Tampa, claiming it would have been used to advance a 'political agenda.'. The Republican leader was speaking with small conservative outlet Florida's Voice, who caught up with him in hard-hit Lee County.
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Hurricane Ian Kills 1 in Polk County and Power Nearly Restored
During a news conference on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reported one confirmed death in Polk County due to Hurricane Ian. Officials didn’t reveal the cause of death, but did say it was directly related to Hurricane Ian’s swath through Polk County as a Category 1 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 78 mph.
fox13news.com
Multi-county mega adoption event held in Dade City
A lot of lovable dogs are up for adoption this weekend in Pasco County. Animal shelters across Tampa Bay are joining together for a dogs only mega-adoption event.
Caretaker used patient’s credit card to pay for car, Pinellas deputies say
A CNA at a Pinellas County nursing home was accused of using a patient's credit card to make car loan and insurance payments.
Bay News 9
President Biden visiting Fort Myers today, Accidental shot kills Polk deputy and homeowners seek next steps after Ian flooding
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It will be a cool morning with lows in the 50s north of Tampa Bay in our Northern Counties. Enjoy!. Expect more sunshine during the day with temperatures in the lower 80s for highs. Humidity will be low, and...
Pasco’s Sheriff Nocco sued again over ‘intelligence led policing’
For the fourth time in about 18 months Pasco County's Sheriff is named in a civil lawsuit aimed at his intelligence led policing program.
suncoastnews.com
Free food distribution to take place Oct. 13
A free food distribution event will be at the Moore-Mickens Education Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
Eight Florida Counties Join Together For “Mega-Dog” Adoption Event Oct. 7-9
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event on Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 SR
Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
