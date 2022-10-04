ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prediction: Miami Hurricanes poised to land one of nation's best pass-rushers

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

The Miami Hurricanes have the nation's No. 10 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle.

And it's about to get better.

Prediction: Rueben Bain to Miami Hurricanes

It seems every time I connect with Miami Central (Florida) star Rueben Bain, the nation's No. 11 defensive lineman , he speaks highly of Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound prospect is fresh off a visit to Auburn over the weekend, but still. called his relationship with Miami "second to none."

Bain plans to announce a list of top schools soon, and hopes to make his decision before the December early signing period.

All signs point to Miami, and the entire recruiting industry seems to have taken notice ( 247Sports , On3 , Rivals ).

And, really, its' hard to imagine Bain going anywhere else.

His nickname is "Hurricane."

And he's been a disruptive force during his high school career.

As a junior, Bain delivered an All-American-caliber performance, registering a jaw-dropping 48.5 tackles-for-loss and 29 sacks.

He will pair nicely with IMG Academy five-star edge-rusher Jayden Wayne for a dynamic duo that should cause problems for opposing ACC quarterbacks in the coming years.

This one is going to take a little time, but "Hurricane" Bain appears destined for a future at Miami.

Junior season highlights

#American Football#College Football#The Miami Hurricanes
