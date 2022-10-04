Richard Henry Oliver passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Hospice Kloefkorn Home in Casper, Wyoming. He concluded 65 years of life in the company of his loving wife Amber-Rose Oliver (née Edwards) to whom he had been married for six years. Richard is also survived by his daughter Helen Oliver (of Los Angeles, CA) and sister Sharon Taras (of Green Valley, AZ).

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO