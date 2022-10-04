ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Cheyenne senior recovering after chemo to be honored with ‘Courage Award’ at Wyoming Tennis Awards in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The 2022 Wyoming Tennis Awards celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 in Casper, according to the U.S. Tennis Association Wyoming. Ten individuals will be recognized during a luncheon at Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, including a Cheyenne Central High School senior who participated in the fall tennis season this year after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma shortly after the end of his junior-year fall tennis season.
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Wyoming high school football scores (10/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne East 28, Cheyenne Central 17. Natrona...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 6

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 6 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne...
City Council approves utility easement for new Natrona Schools tennis complex

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized a right-of-way utility easement with Rocky Mountain Power relating to the Natrona County School District’s new tennis court complex project. The project involves adding new courts to some existing courts at Highland Park and is underway after the...
Friends, family remember Mauro and Mateo Diaz during memorial service in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Mourners quietly filed into the large Highland Park Community Church auditorium on Thursday afternoon as recordings of Miles Davis gently filled the air. There’d be almost no noise if it weren’t for the music, except for the near-constant sounds of quiet crying before the start of a memorial service for Mauro and Mateo Diaz.
Obituaries: Oliver; Kettl

Richard Henry Oliver passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Hospice Kloefkorn Home in Casper, Wyoming. He concluded 65 years of life in the company of his loving wife Amber-Rose Oliver (née Edwards) to whom he had been married for six years. Richard is also survived by his daughter Helen Oliver (of Los Angeles, CA) and sister Sharon Taras (of Green Valley, AZ).
MHCC buys Summit Med

Commissioners okay deal which sets up separate LLC to oversee Casper center. The Converse County commissioners on Tuesday morning agreed to Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s purchase of Summit Medical Center in Casper, a move that cleared the way for the deal that had been shrouded in secrecy for months as details were being hammered out.
(UPDATE) Student in custody after possessing gun at NCHS

CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Nicolaysen Art Museum seeking new director, hopes to find right person by start of 2023

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Nicolaysen Art Museum said it is seeking candidates to take on the role of executive director. The museum began seeking a new director in September after the departure of former Director Andy Couch, who left to pursue a degree at the University of Oklahoma and who has taken the role of director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center.
CASPER, WY

