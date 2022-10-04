Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Cheyenne senior recovering after chemo to be honored with ‘Courage Award’ at Wyoming Tennis Awards in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2022 Wyoming Tennis Awards celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 in Casper, according to the U.S. Tennis Association Wyoming. Ten individuals will be recognized during a luncheon at Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, including a Cheyenne Central High School senior who participated in the fall tennis season this year after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma shortly after the end of his junior-year fall tennis season.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/28/22–10/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne East 28, Cheyenne Central 17. Natrona...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 6
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 6 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne...
oilcity.news
Interfaith sees increase in requests for assistance; Keefe’s Flowers, ‘Thankful Thursday’ at the Beacon helping raise money
CASPER, Wyo. — People who want to support Interfaith of Natrona County and the work it does to provide emergency assistance to people living at or below the poverty level in the Casper area have some upcoming opportunities to do so. Interfaith is partnering with Keefe’s Flowers to raise...
oilcity.news
‘Thomas Twiss, a Man of Two Worlds’: Casper historian presenting at Trails Center on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based historian Tom Rea will deliver a presentation titled “Thomas Twiss, a Man of Two Worlds” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Twiss was a West Point Academy graduate who came to Fort Laramie as a civilian...
oilcity.news
City Council agrees to let Natrona Library create Casper’s first-ever ‘StoryWalk’ near Crossroads Park
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the City of Casper and the Natrona County Public Library that will allow the library to install a “StoryWalk” along a section of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park.
oilcity.news
City Council approves utility easement for new Natrona Schools tennis complex
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized a right-of-way utility easement with Rocky Mountain Power relating to the Natrona County School District’s new tennis court complex project. The project involves adding new courts to some existing courts at Highland Park and is underway after the...
oilcity.news
Friends, family remember Mauro and Mateo Diaz during memorial service in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Mourners quietly filed into the large Highland Park Community Church auditorium on Thursday afternoon as recordings of Miles Davis gently filled the air. There’d be almost no noise if it weren’t for the music, except for the near-constant sounds of quiet crying before the start of a memorial service for Mauro and Mateo Diaz.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Oliver; Kettl
Richard Henry Oliver passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Hospice Kloefkorn Home in Casper, Wyoming. He concluded 65 years of life in the company of his loving wife Amber-Rose Oliver (née Edwards) to whom he had been married for six years. Richard is also survived by his daughter Helen Oliver (of Los Angeles, CA) and sister Sharon Taras (of Green Valley, AZ).
oilcity.news
BLM High Plains lifts fire restrictions in Natrona, Johnson, Weston Counties
CASPER, Wyo. — Fire restrictions have been lifted on Bureau of Land Management–administered lands in Natrona, Johnson and Weston Counties, the BLM High Plains District announced Friday. Before lifting restrictions on BLM lands in other High Plains District areas, the BLM High Plains District will coordinate with those...
oilcity.news
133K-square-foot ‘WYO Sports Ranch’ expects to open in summer 2024 in Casper; lease agreement approved
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 9–0 to approve a lease agreement that will allow a nonprofit entity formed to create a new indoor sports facility to move forward with plans for city-owned land near the Ford Wyoming Center. Jessica Hastings with WYO Complex,...
oilcity.news
Volunteers help UW harvest 10K+ pounds of potatoes grown to help feed Wyoming families
CASPER, Wyo. — 10,920 pounds of potatoes were harvested from the University of Wyoming’s James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center this season to help feed families facing food insecurity. This was the second year the center harvested potatoes as part of a partnership with two...
thecheyennepost.com
MHCC buys Summit Med
Commissioners okay deal which sets up separate LLC to oversee Casper center. The Converse County commissioners on Tuesday morning agreed to Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s purchase of Summit Medical Center in Casper, a move that cleared the way for the deal that had been shrouded in secrecy for months as details were being hammered out.
oilcity.news
5th annual Casper Oktoberfest aims to raise $100K for Make-A-Wish Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The 5th annual “Casper Oktoberfest” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 with the goal of raising $100,000 to help Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant wishes to 12 children with critical illnesses. There will be over 15 regional breweries participating in the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court Judgments and Sentences (10/2/22–10/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are pleas entered and sentences rendered in proceedings this week in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. Listings will be updated pending filings at the court clerk’s office. Guilty Pleas. John Leslie Faulkner – Possession of a controlled substance: third...
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Student in custody after possessing gun at NCHS
CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Nicolaysen Art Museum seeking new director, hopes to find right person by start of 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Nicolaysen Art Museum said it is seeking candidates to take on the role of executive director. The museum began seeking a new director in September after the departure of former Director Andy Couch, who left to pursue a degree at the University of Oklahoma and who has taken the role of director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center.
