Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little ball of fur is named Sleepy. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said Sleepy would be great with a loving family ready to take her on.
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support now more than ever.
FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
PIQUA — The 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available. “The Edison...
It's a real cave with real bats. And it's real scary!- Fox 45 News/Dayton, Ohio. I love a good, scary haunted house and I have been in a lot of them. But there's a haunted attraction just outside Dayton, Ohio that isn't a "house" at all. It's a haunted cave and, coincidentally, is in the Guinness Book of World Records because it's the longest haunted attraction in the world. It takes about an hour to get through and, in addition to having 3,563 feet of chills and thrills, it's also home to a bunch of bats. Live ones. Approximately 30,000 of them!
Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
TIPP CITY — Don’t miss this “spooktacular” event coming to Tipp City. Tipp Monroe Community Services will hold its annual Halloween Parade and Costume Judging on Monday, Oct. 17. All parade participants are to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School on the Dow Street...
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Crews on the scene reported that a two-story building was showing smoke and fire. The heat and flames spread, melting the siding on a neighboring home.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Springfield High School ‘Spartan’ Marching Band brought their signature sound to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to kick off the weekend. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton paid homage to longtime band director Ernie Cole who is retiring after this season and the band showcases songs from their current repertoire.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Dayton Art Institute sits on a beautiful part of the area, on a hill overlooking the Great Miami River. Here’s the story of how it ended up there. The Dayton Art Institute was originally located in a converted house at the corner of East Monument Avenue and St. Clair Street. It was there from 1919-30, when it moved to its current location.
