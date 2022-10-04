West Pasco residents relieved, reflect on realities of coastal Florida living in wake of Ian

Read full article on original website
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Eight Florida Counties Join Together For “Mega-Dog” Adoption Event Oct. 7-9
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event on Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 SR
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Multi-county mega adoption event held in Dade City
A lot of lovable dogs are up for adoption this weekend in Pasco County. Animal shelters across Tampa Bay are joining together for a dogs only mega-adoption event.
PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence
The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
Lake Toho water levels start to come down
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Lake Toho is expected to crest on Friday, more than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped over a foot of rain in Central Florida. The milestone could worsen flooding in some Osceola County neighborhoods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People who stayed...
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part
Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Manatee Avenue in Bradenton. Two westbound left turn lanes are also blocked. Avoid the area if possible.
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Dismantles AP Story On Pine Island Bridge
On Twitter, the Associated Press’ motto is “advancing the power of facts, globally.” That slogan assumes the AP has gathered the facts in advance. On Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign roasted the AP for failing to get the facts part right. On Wednesday,
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
Shocking Photos Taken From International Space Station Show Florida ‘Shedding’ Post Ian
Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the images showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after
