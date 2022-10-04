Wheeling, W. Va. - The road has been kind to the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (4-6-1, 4-4-1) this season, with three of their four wins coming away from Bishop Schmitt Field. They continue their road series on Wednesday as they wrap up a three-game road set against Charleston at 7 PM. After a win on Saturday, the Cardinals are looking to make it two-in-a-row as they look to get hot down the stretch as they look for their first Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff berth since the 2018 season when they made the MEC Championship game.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO