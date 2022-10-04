Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Women’s Golf Finishes MEC Championships in 4th Place Shooting 1037
Avalon Lakes, OH. - Day three of the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships featured the top six teams in the field going at it. The Wheeling University Women's Golf team wrapped up day three of play shooting a 352 and finished fourth overall in the field with a combined team score of 1037 across the three-day event. Senior Emily Holzopfel led the way with her best performance of the tournament and was the lone Cardinal to crack the event's top 10.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Falls in Road Contest at Charleston
Charleston, W. Va. – After playing a week's worth of home games, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-7, 4-5) hit the road against Charleston. The Cardinals scored a late goal in the 74th minute, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Golden Eagles 8-1. The Cardinals were efficient shooters throughout the night, putting 64% of their shots on net, but they were unable to get it past the Charleston keeper.
wucardinals.com
Lincicome Leads the Way as Women’s Golf Sits Fourth After Day 1
Avalon Lakes, OH. – Day one of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Women's Golf Championship kicked off on Monday from the Avalon Lakes Country Club. The Wheeling University Women's Golf team sits fourth after 18 holes of play as they combined to shoot a 349. They sit 24 strokes out of first and are just five strokes behind Davis & Elkins and cracking the top three in the tournament.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Tangles with Charleston in Rematch Wednesday
Wheeling, W. Va. - The road has been kind to the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (4-6-1, 4-4-1) this season, with three of their four wins coming away from Bishop Schmitt Field. They continue their road series on Wednesday as they wrap up a three-game road set against Charleston at 7 PM. After a win on Saturday, the Cardinals are looking to make it two-in-a-row as they look to get hot down the stretch as they look for their first Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff berth since the 2018 season when they made the MEC Championship game.
wucardinals.com
Yeomans Earns MEC Offensive Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their annual Players of the Week, presented by The Healthplan, on Tuesday after a big week of action. The Wheeling University Volleyball team was honored when junior Tylah Yeomans was named the MEC's Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. She had a big showing on the floor as she helped lead her team to a 3-0 record, including two big conference wins over Alderson Broaddus and Notre Dame College as they moved to 4-0 in MEC North Division play.
voiceofmotown.com
Freshman Running Back Ruled OUT for Baylor Game
Moments ago, WVU head coach Neal Brown announced that running back CJ Donaldson is in the team’s concussion protocol will be OUT for the October 13th matchup against the Baylor Bears. Donaldson, who is the team’s leading rusher, was carted off the field in a neck brace in WVU’s...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Fan Offers Idea for New Look of Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
To take a brief pause from all of the “sky is falling” talk surrounding the West Virginia football program, a fan offered an interesting idea for a new inverted look for the Mountaineers’ field. A Twitter user who refers to himself as “Mountaineer Messiah” tweeted a video...
voiceofmotown.com
CBS Sports Ranks West Virginia as the 2nd Best Team in the State
Morgantown, West Virginia- According to this CBS article: https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/rankings/cbs-sports-rankings/, West Virginia is ranked as the 63rd best team in the country. The article shows that Marshall, Troy, Tulane, Pitt, SMU, etc. are all better than the Mountaineers. It makes me wonder; How far has West Virginia football dropped?. Even though...
What (or who) led Erik Stevenson to WVU?
New guard Erik Stevenson discusses his decision to come to WVU and which person(s) had the biggest impact on his choice.
Linsly Earns Team Of The Week, After Beating Steubenville
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Our choice for the Ohio Valley Mall team of the week was a pretty easy one, even though they already won the honor earlier this year, the Linsly Cadets. They did something Friday they had never done before and what a lot of teams have not been able to do, beat Steubenville. […]
Like He Never Left: Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s Return
Country Roads always bring you back home, and WVU's Emmitt Matthews Jr. knows that all too well.
voiceofmotown.com
The Reason(s) Why Shane Lyons Won’t Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, it’s business as usual for director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee. Lyons, who has steadfastly supported...
East-West Stadium undergoing upgrades and renovations
Upgrades and renovations are being made to East-West Stadium in Fairmont.
Morgantown ranked best West Virginia city to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study ranked the best small American cities to live in and gave Morgantown a top-50 score in the nation for quality of life. Five West Virginia cities were included in the Wallethub ranking: Morgantown, Parkersburg, Charleston, Wheeling and Huntington. A total of 1,319 American cities were ranked based on […]
Metro News
Morgantown native rides out Ian in Florida
VENICE, Fla. — A native of Morgantown said Hurricane Ian was his first, and likely the last hurricane he plans to experience. Mark Furfari and his wife have a home in Venice, Florida and stayed put as the storm approached. “We live in a ‘c’ zone and they were...
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Restaurant Road Trip: DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip took us to a place that prides itself on family and homemade traditional delicacies. Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo both grew up in Braxton County and are now the owners of DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli which is located at 126 West Main Street in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The […]
West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to […]
’90s country band coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that a popular 90s and 2000s country music band is coming to Clarksburg this winter.
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
