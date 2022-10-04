ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adria Arjona continues to be a rising star in Hollywood. The actress was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1992, spent the majority of her childhood in Mexico City and moved to Miami at the age of 12.

She would later move to New York City at the age of 18 and stuy at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute . Her latest project was none other than ‘Morbius’ portraying Dr. Martine Bancroft, becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and acting alongside Jared Leto , who plays Dr. Morbius in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehU4H_0iLdBoOc00 GettyImages

Adria’s mother, Leslie Torres , is Puerto Rican, while her father, Ricardo Arjona , is the fan-favorite Guatemalan singer and songwriter, known for his long and successful career in the music industry. The star has been interested in the artistic world since she was a child, as she was able to spend time with her father on his tours, getting a taste of the bohemian lifestyle.

She has been involved in a series of movies and TV shows, including the 2015 series ‘True Detective,’ the 2014 show ‘Person of Interest’ and went on to participate in ‘Emerald City,’ ‘Good Omens,’ ‘Triple Frontier,’ ‘6 Underground’ with Ryan Reynolds , and ‘Sweet Girl’ alongside Jason Momoa .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlWe4_0iLdBoOc00 GettyImages

But this is just the beginning for Adria, who is booked and busy in the entertainment industry. Recently being cast in the upcoming action-comedy Hitman, from Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater , alongside Glen Powell from ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

Arjona starred in a Latin remake of the ‘Father of the Bride’ alongside Andy Garcia , Diego Boneta and Gloria Estefan. The movie broke HBO Max’s streaming-only record. She will be also in the long awaited Star Wars series ‘Andor.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbQWZ_0iLdBoOc00 GettyImages

