ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lakelander Magazine

The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic

In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Free food distribution to take place Oct. 13

A free food distribution event will be at the Moore-Mickens Education Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
hernandosun.com

Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part

Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#New Port#The Cotee River Bike Fest#Fire Iron Mc#Harley Davidson#Jasmine Cain Symmetry#The Bearded Brothers#The Chamber Of Commerce#Pasco Safety Town
Maxim

This Classic Tampa Steakhouse Boasts One Of America’s Greatest Wine Cellars

Florida’s Bern’s Steakhouse has built a wine list that is truly mind-boggling. I had heard rumors about Bern’s Steak House in Tampa for years from my wine drug-dealer buddies. Those guys you turn to when you need something extra special, unobtanium. The sort of wines you mostly read about but never see. “Old & Rare” as it were.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

What’s In The Name Plant City

Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
813area.com

Breakfast is Calling – Where to Find the Best Cinnamon Buns in Tampa

Nothing screams delicious and enjoyable breakfast like cinnamon buns on the table. This spiral-shaped goodness is undoubtedly a sweet, fluffy, and decadent food item that makes every foodie’s heart melt. It even tastes better when topped with crunchy bits such as pecans and bacon fragments. Feeling hungry for cinnamon...
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy