Saint Joseph, MO

kq2.com

City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation. Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community. But last...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

SALUTE THE BADGE: David Hart steps in as Interim Chief of Police for SJPD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The new interim chief of police, David Hart, is less than a week into his new position, but is not new to the St. Joseph Police Department. Hart has been with SJPD for 23 years and while he never had the goal of becoming the chief, he does want to help make the city and department better with his new title.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
missouriindependent.com

Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
City
Saint Joseph, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
kmaland.com

Meet the Candidates: Jeff Farnan

(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Missouri House's 1st district seat--a position currently held by Allen Andrews, who is stepping away from the legislature due to term limits. Our first report is with Republican candidate Jeff Farnan.
MARYVILLE, MO
kq2.com

Coleman students pack meals to send to Ukraine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coleman Elementary School packed 30,000 meals to send overseas to those effected by the war in Ukraine. On Friday, a non-profit organization based out of El, Dorado, Ks., Numana, was brought in to set up and assist the students to put together meals. "This is an opportunity...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KRMS Radio

National Guard Question To Be On November Ballot

It’s only a month and a few days until voters go to the polls and in Missouri they’ll face several ballot measures. Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana use has received a lot of attention but among the other measures is one asking whether the state’s National Guard should become its own department.
MISSOURI STATE
#City Council#Racial Discrimination#Kansas City Police#The Department Of Justice#African Americans#Latinos
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police officer injured in crash

A St. Joseph police officer suffered minor injuries in a wreck while responding to an accident scene. St. Joseph police say the officer was using his patrol car’s lights and sirens when the crash occurred around 8:30 Thursday night at the intersection of Belt Highway and Gene Field Road. The driver and a passenger in the other car also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kq2.com

City, property manager working to keep Brittany Village running

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Brittany Village Apartments is facing financial struggles after complex owners were warned several times to pay their utilities or they will be turned off. City officials were notified by the Missouri American Water Cooperation a few weeks ago that the cooperation was in the process of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

2 South American researchers killed in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
KSDK

Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
kttn.com

Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two

Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

