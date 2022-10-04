Read full article on original website
City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation. Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community. But last...
Missouri governor does not plan to issue blanket pardons for marijuana offenses
(Missouri Independent) – While announcing a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, President Joe Biden urged governors to follow suit for those convicted of state offenses. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the...
SALUTE THE BADGE: David Hart steps in as Interim Chief of Police for SJPD
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The new interim chief of police, David Hart, is less than a week into his new position, but is not new to the St. Joseph Police Department. Hart has been with SJPD for 23 years and while he never had the goal of becoming the chief, he does want to help make the city and department better with his new title.
Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment
The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
Meet the Candidates: Jeff Farnan
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Missouri House's 1st district seat--a position currently held by Allen Andrews, who is stepping away from the legislature due to term limits. Our first report is with Republican candidate Jeff Farnan.
Coleman students pack meals to send to Ukraine
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coleman Elementary School packed 30,000 meals to send overseas to those effected by the war in Ukraine. On Friday, a non-profit organization based out of El, Dorado, Ks., Numana, was brought in to set up and assist the students to put together meals. "This is an opportunity...
National Guard Question To Be On November Ballot
It’s only a month and a few days until voters go to the polls and in Missouri they’ll face several ballot measures. Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana use has received a lot of attention but among the other measures is one asking whether the state’s National Guard should become its own department.
Officer investigated over response to Uvalde shooting is now working for same school system
New CNN reporting reveals one of the Texas state troopers under investigation for her role during the Robb Elementary massacre is now working for the same school system of the same children who survived the Uvalde shooting. CNN Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz reports.
MoDOT crash zone survivor fired for using marijuana
The MoDOT survivor from November’s fatal work zone crash has just been fired for using marijuana in his recovery.
Is it time for a new Missouri Constitutional Convention? We'll see what voters say in November.
I was looking for something to read that would help me sleep, so I picked up the Missouri State Constitution and found something interesting concerning the Show-Me State; something that has not been adequately reported by the media. Article XII, Section 3(a) says that every 20 years since November 1962,...
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
St. Joseph police officer injured in crash
A St. Joseph police officer suffered minor injuries in a wreck while responding to an accident scene. St. Joseph police say the officer was using his patrol car’s lights and sirens when the crash occurred around 8:30 Thursday night at the intersection of Belt Highway and Gene Field Road. The driver and a passenger in the other car also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
City, property manager working to keep Brittany Village running
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Brittany Village Apartments is facing financial struggles after complex owners were warned several times to pay their utilities or they will be turned off. City officials were notified by the Missouri American Water Cooperation a few weeks ago that the cooperation was in the process of...
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
17 new agents graduate from training with the Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. “Missourians have placed...
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response
Residents in southwestern Florida have been bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian, and frustration with the government response is beginning to set in a little more than a week since the storm slammed into the state. And while the local, state and federal governments have called upon the National Guard,...
