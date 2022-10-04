Read full article on original website
Malakai, 7, the boy blinded in Lexington drive-by shooting now a published author
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A young Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a published author. Malakai Roberts was just 5 years old when he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while watching a movie inside his home back in 2020. Now he has written a new book called “Adventures with Malakai” with help from hip-hop artist Master P.
WKYT 27
Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal...
WKYT 27
Lexington facing potential homelessness crisis amid affordable housing shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Affordable housing is hard to come by in much of the country. It’s no different in Lexington and the pandemic only made it worse. Barbara Stamper is going through her receipts, looking over papers and wondering why she’s being evicted from her Lexington home.
Wave 3
Ky. Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee holding town halls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee over the summer. Now, members are scheduling town hall meetings across the state. They want public insight on how the state should spend millions in settlement money. The next meeting is set for Oct. 11...
Clark County to elect new sheriff amid ongoing jail scandal, federal lawsuits
Two candidates are vying to replace outgoing Republican Sheriff Jamey Noel as lawsuits against him proceed.
WTVQ
Richmond man to serve nearly 20 years for fentanyl trafficking
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man has been sentenced for his involvement in a large fentanyl trafficking case. Court records show that 49-year-old Bud Hembree was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Tuesday. He was arrested on drug charges in 2020. Investigators say while in jail, Hembree’s...
kentuckytoday.com
8th defendant sentenced in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – The eighth and final defendant in a large central Kentucky fentanyl trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves at U.S. District Court in Lexington. Bud Hembree, 49, of Richmond, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
clayconews.com
Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison
LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
WKYT 27
Confrontation over cheating leads to three being arrested on drug charges
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in Richmond. Jerrod Parrish, Jayson Nickerson and Jonneisha Lewis were arrested on Thursday. Police say they were called to a home on Aqueduct Drive after they say a fight led up to a shooting. According to Parrish’s arrest citation,...
WKYT 27
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of birds in Fayette County, according to federal and state authorities. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for deadly 2017 police chase crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing Anthony Moore with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been sentenced. A judge sentenced Nathaniel Harper to 30 years Wednesday morning. A jury found Harper guilty of wanton murder, fleeing police and receiving stolen property in...
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7, Richmond Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
WKYT 27
Police arrest man in connection with shots fired report that led to large police presence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident in Lexington. According to police, officers responded around 1:20 p.m. Thursday to the Sherard Circle area for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence that shots had indeed been fired. No...
1 injured, home a total loss in Rockcastle County due to fire
Units from both the Mount Vernon Fire Department and Broadhead arrived after 2 a.m. to find the home completely engulfed in flames.
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Stolen Truck And Tractor
A Harrodsburg man has been arrested in relation to the September theft of two vehicles and tools. On Thursday, Sept. 29, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants, recovering a 2002 Ford Ranger and a 1986 John Deere tractor which had been reported stolen on Sept. 4. Cruce said they located the truck and tractor several hundred yards in the woods off Central Pike.
WTVQ
Kentucky professor explains how OPEC decision could affect Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Gas prices could be on the rise after the OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, announced plans earlier this week to slash production by up to two million barrels per day in November. According to OPEC leaders, the reason they’re choosing to cut production is because...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold blast arrives tomorrow
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before we get settled in with the next push of cold air, we’ll see our highs reach the mid and upper-70s. It’ll be easy to enjoy the weather today. Highs should reach the mid to upper-70s throughout the entire area. There could be a little breeze blowing but it is nothing that will chill you to the bone. Just your typical presence of some light wind.
