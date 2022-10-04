Read full article on original website
greatergc.com
Youth Mental Health classes scheduled in November
Garden City USD 457, in partnership with LiveWell Finney County, is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid classes in November. The class will help adults talk through mental health challenges with children and youth. It is for parents, school staff, youth leaders, coaches, and others who work with youth. Just...
greatergc.com
GCHS Senior Lobmeyer recognized in National Merit program
Garden City High School senior Anna Lobmeyer has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by GCHS Principal Steve Nordby. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout...
greatergc.com
GCCC Meats Team wins Beef Empire Days contest
The Garden City Community College Meats Team got in the win column this year in a big way as Champions of the 2022 Beef Empire Days Contest hosted by GCCC and Tyson on September 24-25. The team placed as champions in Beef Grading, Pork Judging, Beef Judging, and Total Beef...
greatergc.com
GCHS ‘Macbeth’ performances scheduled this week
The Garden City High School drama department will present William Shakespeare’s “Tragedy of Macbeth” from Oct. 6-9 in the auditorium at GCHS, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 8; and a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Police chase ends in crash in southwest Kansas
A 27-year-old Oklahoma man is in the hospital after a pickup crash in Grant County early Friday morning.
greatergc.com
Museum gallery sharing creepy and unusual this month
With Halloween on the horizon, the Finney County Historical Museum in Garden City has opened a new short-term exhibit entitled “Creepy, Strange, Scary, Obscure, Unusual, Spooky and Just Plain Weird.”. The display is in the museum’s Front Door Gallery, where exhibits revolve throughout the year. It features nearly 30...
