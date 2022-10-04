ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmawr, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man

CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Bellmawr, NJ
Bellmawr, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something

It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Transit introduces its first bus that runs on battery

CAMDEN — The nation's largest statewide public transportation system is getting ready to launch a small fleet of buses that run on battery power. NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett joined officials and stakeholders in Camden on Tuesday to introduce the agency's first battery electric bus, which should hit the road to provide service in the coming weeks.
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

