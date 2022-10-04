Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Black Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man
CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
Former NJ school principal charged as a peeping Tom burglar
WINSLOW — A six-month investigation into the case of a man peering into the windows of several homes and entering one of them led to the arrest of a former elementary school principal. The investigation began in February when a woman reported a man entered her home in the...
Princeton, NJ schools employee stole, sold $95K in goods, authorities say
PRINCETON — A Philadelphia woman and former employee of this Mercer County public school district is charged with multiple counts related to her alleged stealing and selling of district property for personal gain, prosecutors said Thursday. April Taylor, 58, was arrested Monday, according to a release from the Mercer...
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Pedricktown, NJ man struck fatal blow to mom, authorities say
CAMDEN — Nearly four months after the death of a woman, which came three weeks after investigators said she sustained blunt force trauma during a car ride, the victim's son faces related charges. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday that Gary Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of...
NJ sheriff wants your help to name new K-9 officer
This isn’t just any dog. The male yellow Labrador retriever has a more important job than most of us humans. This pooch is highly trained and will be working as a Somerset County Sheriff’s officer. K-9 officer, of course. This dog’s job is going to be sniffing out...
Drugged driver sentenced for crash that killed Atlantic County, NJ man
A Pleasantville man has been sentenced to prison for a crash in 2021 that claimed the life a 33-year-old pedestrian. Michael Doyle, 32, was sentenced to eight years on a vehicular homicide charge and five years for endangering the welfare of a child. The sentences will be served concurrently. According...
‘Immersive’ haunted trail in Wall, NJ is sure to scare the bejeezus out of you
WALL — Looking for something unique, different, and downright spooky to do on these hauntingly, frightful New Jersey weekends in October?. “The Conover Killings,” a small, but unique and immersive haunted trail attraction located at 3101 Hurley Pond Road, Wall Township. What is the story behind “The Conover...
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
New Jersey Stewart’s serving up burgers and floats for 75 years
Stewart’s Root Beer has been a staple of New Jersey folklore and a “fast food” favorite for thousands for the past 75 years. New Jersey’s oldest Stewarts Root Beer in Burlington recently celebrated its 75th year of serving up burgers, dogs and the classic root beer float.
Facebook Hack Threatens Holiday Light Display in Union Beach, NJ
An enormously popular holiday light display in Monmouth County that raises money for the Children's Miracle Network is in jeopardy because someone hacked the Facebook page used to promote it. For years, thousands have flocked to the Gress Holiday Light Spectacular in Union Beach. Brandon Gress and his family deck...
NJ woman busted after agents find Lego boxes full of ‘happy, fun’ fentanyl pills from Mexico
NEW YORK — A New Jersey woman has been arrested and approximately 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills were seized in New York City as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The fentanyl pills in a variety of colors had been hidden in a Lego box to...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
This NJ Airbnb getaway looks like the ocean but won’t make you seasick
LAMBERTVILLE — If you’re looking for a nice, quiet fall getaway, check out “The Wave Lambertville,” an iconic mid-century modern Airbnb. The home, which if you look at it, resembles a wave, hence the name “The Wave.”. It sits on a remote wooded site just...
Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something
It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
Look inside the creepy NJ house where new Hollywood movie is set in
It’s no secret that New Jersey has been the birthplace of some of America’s favorite movies. While most people may think of Jersey as the boring suburbs, it is actually home to some of the most unique towns and homes in the world. Over in Matawan, New Jersey...
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
Here’s where to get the most popular chili in NJ
We made it to that time of year when all we care to eat is warm comfort food. Calories don’t count when it comes to comfort food and one of America’s all-time favorite bite to eat on a cool, crispy day is chili. Of course, the first thing...
NJ Transit introduces its first bus that runs on battery
CAMDEN — The nation's largest statewide public transportation system is getting ready to launch a small fleet of buses that run on battery power. NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett joined officials and stakeholders in Camden on Tuesday to introduce the agency's first battery electric bus, which should hit the road to provide service in the coming weeks.
