TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
Woman Shares Warning After Being Stalked at This Tyler, TX Walmart
Almost every woman you know has found herself in a situation with a stalker at least somewhat similar to this one. Sadly, its become so commonplace to hear of these things, we usually dismiss it. But when it happens in one of our East Texas cities, possibly to someone we know, we take heed.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
Crandall community members rally around injured student, family
CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A weekend car crash has shattered a family but it's bringing together the small town of Crandall. A terrible accident has left a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader on life support. There's still questions about how the rollover accident happened on Saturday evening. But no one's thinking about that now.Hearts are going out to 16-year-old Peyton Jones who was driving and who, according to her mother, is not expected to survive her injuries. "She was the funny one, she always had a joke or a funny sense of humor," said Makiala Brown.Brown reflected on the seven years...
Loretta Lynn’s ties to East Texas include friendship with Neal McCoy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing spread, we took a dive into the “country queen’s” ties to East Texas. Among them: a friendship with Jacksonville native and Longview resident Neal McCoy. “She was just so sweet,” McCoy said on East Texas...
Hands on a Hardbody play visits East Texas for the first time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Patterson Nissan in Longview gained international fame with their Hands on a Hardbody contest, and Tyler Civic Theatre is bringing it back to East Texas putting the truck center stage. Based on the 1997 documentary, the play focuses on 10 contestants all vying for one thing. “Some kind of… desperate people […]
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
BB gun revealed as cause of Chapel Hill-Mount Pleasant school closure
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD administration made the decision not to have school at the high school on Wednesday after a possible threat was reported to the school. According to Superintendent Daniel Pritchett, late on Tuesday evening, Chapel Hill ISD became aware of a possible threat to...
Destination Date Night Visits The Chophouse in Mt. Vernon
Destination Date Night hit the road last month and traveled east of Sulphur Springs to the small Texas town of Mt. Vernon. Mt. Vernon started as a settlement by the Fanning Springs in the early 1800s. We were given a tip that there was a fantastic steakhouse located on the old downtown square off Highway 67. The land that now occupies The Chophouse and buildings on each side used to be part of the Ruth Hotel built in 1861.
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/4
Meet Missy, who is available for adoption at Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter. She is a beautiful 2 year old German Shepherd who is fully vetted and microchipped. She is good with other dogs, but just needs some basic training. Missy would do best in a home with older kids as...
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Home in Longview, TX Currently For Sale
Longview, TX is a beautiful place to live so just out of curiosity I wanted to see what homes were available in the area and I found much more than I expected. There are some incredible homes and there was a lot of variety when it came to properties for sale. If you’re looking for a lot of land there are places for sale with over 300 acres, but the home that I thought looked the best was not the most expensive home currently for sale, but after you see the photos below, I think you’ll understand why I like it so much.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
Police: Intoxicated man injures Gun Barrel City officers, firefighters outside hotel
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Two Gun Barrel City police officers and two firefighters were injured Saturday afternoon after officials say an intoxicated man assaulted them at the back of a hotel. Officers responded to the America's Best Inn and Suites for a report of a suspicious person trying...
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly assaulting 4 police officers, firefighters while on drugs
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Gun Barrel City on Saturday afternoon and is accused of assaulting two police officers and two fire fighters causing moderate injury. Gun Barrel City Police said they responded to America’s Best Inn and Suites after reports of a man trying to break into hotel […]
2 arrested after East Texas copper theft from petroleum company
UPDATE: Wayne Alan Cox turned himself into the Titus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested and another is still at large after they allegedly stole copper from an East Texas petroleum production company. The theft took place on Aug. 5 at the Arcadia Operating LLC in Titus […]
