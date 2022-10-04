Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
ksl.com
Another reported racial incident has BYU fans under scrutiny again, this time in women's soccer
PROVO — Another claim of racial abuse has put a target on fans of Brigham Young University. Five women's soccer players contacted British newspaper The Guardian last week claiming they heard racial slurs being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd during a women's soccer game during the 2021 season.
ksl.com
BYU basketball in familiar spot in preseason, but can Cougars win WCC title in final year?
PROVO — BYU men's basketball found itself in a familiar position, if not with a number of new faces, after the annual vote of West Coast Conference coaches to tip off WCC media day in Las Vegas. The Cougars were picked to finish third in the conference, with league...
ksl.com
Bed checks and business trips: No. 16 BYU, Notre Dame opting out of glitz of Las Vegas
PROVO — BYU's hype-fueled uniform reveal for this week's matchup with Notre Dame in Las Vegas included appearances by UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and Las Vegas headlining magician Mat Franco, a past winner of "America's Got Talent." But when it comes to the glitz and glamor of...
ksl.com
'We love the pressure': Wildcats prepare for struggling but competitive E. Washington
OGDEN — For many teams and individual players, a bye week brings both positives and negatives. While a week off from the intensity of a game is welcome, it can cause a loss of momentum or focus, especially for an undefeated team like Weber State. As the Wildcats continue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
$200,000 separation agreement with former SL superintendent sheds no light on departure
SALT LAKE CITY — With public focus trained on the appointment of an interim superintendent Tuesday night, the Salt Lake City Board of Education also approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III — the state's first Black superintendent, who held the post only briefly — totaling more than $200,000.
ksl.com
What will the Glendale Regional Park look like when it opens?
SALT LAKE CITY — The clock is ticking for the long-awaited Glendale Regional Park to open, and while a proposed bond would substantially increase the funds to build out the park, it's clear that the park will add new features with time. Katherine Maus, a public lands planner for...
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed in Provo collision
PROVO — A 47-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after colliding with a van turning north on State Street at 900 South in Provo. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Provo police spokesman Shad Lefevre. The driver of the van was cooperating with the investigation, he said....
ksl.com
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they've proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say
WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
ksl.com
Man who claims girlfriend shot herself multiple times is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY — A documented gang member accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in her apartment and then telling police she shot herself, according to prosecutors, is now facing numerous criminal charges. Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder and discharge of...
ksl.com
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal road treatment is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Some cyclists and drivers say a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. Cottonwood Heights uses chip seal on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. "It's like a gravel road,...
ksl.com
West Jordan father, son deaths being investigated as murder-suicide
WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say they are treating the deaths of a father and son found shot to death inside their home Monday as a murder-suicide investigation. Detectives were still waiting Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person's death, said officer Sam Winkler. Police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
1 dead, another in critical condition after being hit while changing tire on I-15 in Ogden
OGDEN — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after they were hit by a car while changing a tire on Interstate 15 in Ogden on Tuesday. The accident occurred just before 24th Street on northbound I-15, according to information from the Utah Highway Patrol. At...
ksl.com
Tooele man arrested, accused of biting off part of teen's ear
TOOELE — A man who allegedly thought a teenage boy was being disrespectful to his mother has been arrested and accused of partially biting off the boy's ear. The 43-year-old man was booked into the Tooele County Jail on Monday for investigation of causing mayhem. Tooele police were called...
ksl.com
$1.6M 'all-abilities playground' in Draper damaged before opening
DRAPER — Excitement is building in Draper for the city's new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. "It's not a cookie-cutter playground. There's not one like this in the whole entire world," said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City. The $1.6...
ksl.com
Bountiful boy hospitalized after being hit by car on way home from school
BOUNTIFUL — A South Davis Junior High student is recovering in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while riding his bike through a crosswalk. The student was going west through the intersection at 2600 South and 500 West about 3 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle stopped at the intersection, turned right and ran over the child, who had just entered the crosswalk, said Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
5-year-old boy recovering in hospital after being hit by truck Wednesday evening
ROY — A 5-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while on a bike on Wednesday, police say. The boy's mother, Jennifer Roberts, said 5-year-old Bentley had been riding his bike with a friend on Wednesday evening, and was hit while trying to cross the street. Roberts said the driver stopped for Bentley's friend, but didn't see Bentley.
ksl.com
5-year-old in critical condition after being hit by truck, police say
ROY — A 5-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while on a bike, police say. Officers responded to a pedestrian collision at 2600 West and 4400 South at 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said. The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital and then transferred by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition, he said.
Comments / 0