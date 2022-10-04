ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
City
Washington, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Logan, UT
Sports
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
State
Alabama State
Provo, UT
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Logan, UT
College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
State
Washington State
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Football
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed in Provo collision

PROVO — A 47-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after colliding with a van turning north on State Street at 900 South in Provo. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Provo police spokesman Shad Lefevre. The driver of the van was cooperating with the investigation, he said....
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions

TOOELE — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they've proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the...
TOOELE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
ksl.com

2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say

WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
ksl.com

West Jordan father, son deaths being investigated as murder-suicide

WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say they are treating the deaths of a father and son found shot to death inside their home Monday as a murder-suicide investigation. Detectives were still waiting Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person's death, said officer Sam Winkler. Police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
WEST JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Raiders#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Usc#Pac 12
ksl.com

Tooele man arrested, accused of biting off part of teen's ear

TOOELE — A man who allegedly thought a teenage boy was being disrespectful to his mother has been arrested and accused of partially biting off the boy's ear. The 43-year-old man was booked into the Tooele County Jail on Monday for investigation of causing mayhem. Tooele police were called...
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

$1.6M 'all-abilities playground' in Draper damaged before opening

DRAPER — Excitement is building in Draper for the city's new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. "It's not a cookie-cutter playground. There's not one like this in the whole entire world," said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City. The $1.6...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Bountiful boy hospitalized after being hit by car on way home from school

BOUNTIFUL — A South Davis Junior High student is recovering in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while riding his bike through a crosswalk. The student was going west through the intersection at 2600 South and 500 West about 3 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle stopped at the intersection, turned right and ran over the child, who had just entered the crosswalk, said Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
ksl.com

5-year-old boy recovering in hospital after being hit by truck Wednesday evening

ROY — A 5-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while on a bike on Wednesday, police say. The boy's mother, Jennifer Roberts, said 5-year-old Bentley had been riding his bike with a friend on Wednesday evening, and was hit while trying to cross the street. Roberts said the driver stopped for Bentley's friend, but didn't see Bentley.
ROY, UT
ksl.com

5-year-old in critical condition after being hit by truck, police say

ROY — A 5-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while on a bike, police say. Officers responded to a pedestrian collision at 2600 West and 4400 South at 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said. The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital and then transferred by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition, he said.
ROY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy