Orofino, ID

KLEWTV

Jason Kuzik, Lewiston's new Chief of Police

With 25 years of law enforcement experience with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada under his belt, Lewiston Chief of Police, Jason Kuzik, says he's ready to hit the ground running. "This is not an agency that is broken. It's not an agency that has really problems. Everybody can improve....
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

CCI Speer "Academic All-Star" Rose Stewart Kendrick High School

KENDRICK, ID — This week’s CCI Speer “Academic All-Star” has always worked hard in grade school, junior high school, and high school. When she’s not hitting the books or computer, she has plenty of other things to do with the many activities she’s involved with.
KENDRICK, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Sheriff’s office shares name, photo of missing man in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) shared a picture of 44-year-old Richard Curran Thursday morning, as they prepared to launch a second day of searching for the missing camper. Curran went missing near Pegleg Mountain, which is located along the Idaho/Montana border. The Kootenai...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Orofino, ID
Big Country News

2nd Street Revamped in Clarkston

CLARKSTON - In June 2022, the City of Clarkston’s Public Works Department began a project to preserve and upgrade 2nd Street near the East Side of Clarkston High School. To fund this almost $900,000 project, the City of Clarkston partnered with the Washington Department of Transportation. The state was able to provide $747,680 for the project through a Surface Transportation Program Grant and federal local program funds.
CLARKSTON, WA
KHQ Right Now

Search and rescue mission underway for man in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is conducting a search and rescue mission for a 40-year-old man who walked away from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain and hasn't returned. SCSO received a call about the missing man on the evening of Oct. 5 and launched the...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Two-day community flu clinic hosted by Tri-State Memorial Hospital

Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, from 9:00am – 6:00pm on both days. Both clinics will occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room at 1221 Highland Avenue, Clarkston, WA. Look for...
CLARKSTON, WA
KLEWTV

Four-time felon released twice in two weeks by NPC judges

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NEZ PERCE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE:. On September 23, the Lewiston Police Department arrested Christian T Sehorn-Miller (24 yoa, Oregon) for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Idaho Probation and Parole was searching a residence when they located the drugs allegedly in Mr. Sehorn-Miller’s possession. During the case filing, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office learned Mr. Sehorn-Miller was a four time prior felon for Burglary, Theft 1st Degree Aggravated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (all from Oregon).
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Game of the Week: Lapwai vs. Prairie

Sports Director Gianna Cefalu breaks down this week's game of the week between the Lapwai Wildcats and Prairie Pirates. She breaks down each team's storyline, how they got here, and how they match up.
LAPWAI, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, October 6, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, October 6, 2022. RP reporting a possible drunk driver. Officer responded. UTL. No report. Subject trying to get in the RPs house. Someone is outside with flashlights. Can hear them trying to get in. Officers responded. No report.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday.  The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID

