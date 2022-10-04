Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Lewiston Rotary Club celebrates a century of community service in LCV with gala
Tickets for the Lewiston Rotary Club's 100th Anniversary Gala, set for October 22, 2022, are on sale now. The gala will be held at the Lewis-Clark Hotel, which is also celebrating its 100 year anniversary. Organizers said on Thursday that the theme is 1920's high fashion or semi-formal attire, in...
KLEWTV
Jason Kuzik, Lewiston's new Chief of Police
With 25 years of law enforcement experience with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada under his belt, Lewiston Chief of Police, Jason Kuzik, says he's ready to hit the ground running. "This is not an agency that is broken. It's not an agency that has really problems. Everybody can improve....
KLEWTV
CCI Speer "Academic All-Star" Rose Stewart Kendrick High School
KENDRICK, ID — This week’s CCI Speer “Academic All-Star” has always worked hard in grade school, junior high school, and high school. When she’s not hitting the books or computer, she has plenty of other things to do with the many activities she’s involved with.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff’s office shares name, photo of missing man in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) shared a picture of 44-year-old Richard Curran Thursday morning, as they prepared to launch a second day of searching for the missing camper. Curran went missing near Pegleg Mountain, which is located along the Idaho/Montana border. The Kootenai...
2nd Street Revamped in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - In June 2022, the City of Clarkston’s Public Works Department began a project to preserve and upgrade 2nd Street near the East Side of Clarkston High School. To fund this almost $900,000 project, the City of Clarkston partnered with the Washington Department of Transportation. The state was able to provide $747,680 for the project through a Surface Transportation Program Grant and federal local program funds.
KHQ Right Now
Search and rescue mission underway for man in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is conducting a search and rescue mission for a 40-year-old man who walked away from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain and hasn't returned. SCSO received a call about the missing man on the evening of Oct. 5 and launched the...
KXLY
Lewiston man accused of molesting child at daycare over 9 years
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 against a Lewiston man on Friday. Chad Heath, 48, is accused of molesting a child between 2009 and...
Clarkston Man Charged with Inattentive Driving After Cement Truck Tips on Side at Southway Roundabout
On Wednesday, October 5, at approximately 11:07 a.m., the Lewiston Police and Fire units responded to the roundabout at the intersection of Snake River Avenue and Southway Avenue for a cement truck that had tipped on its side. First arriving officers discovered a 2007 Kenworth cement truck, owned by Premix...
KLEWTV
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Josie Larson, Potlatch Loggers Volleyball
POTLATCH, ID– Setter Josie Larson has been a part of this volleyball team even before her freshman year. “I was a manager in the eighth grade,” Larson said. “I’ve grown up around it my older siblings played and I just fell in love with the game from a very young age.”
KLEWTV
Two-day community flu clinic hosted by Tri-State Memorial Hospital
Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, from 9:00am – 6:00pm on both days. Both clinics will occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room at 1221 Highland Avenue, Clarkston, WA. Look for...
KLEWTV
Four-time felon released twice in two weeks by NPC judges
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NEZ PERCE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE:. On September 23, the Lewiston Police Department arrested Christian T Sehorn-Miller (24 yoa, Oregon) for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Idaho Probation and Parole was searching a residence when they located the drugs allegedly in Mr. Sehorn-Miller’s possession. During the case filing, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office learned Mr. Sehorn-Miller was a four time prior felon for Burglary, Theft 1st Degree Aggravated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (all from Oregon).
KLEWTV
Health advisory issued for Mann and Winchester Lakes due to Cyanobacteria
Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) in cooperation with the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are issuing a public health advisory for Mann and Winchester lakes located in Nez Perce and Lewis counties respectively due to cyanobacteria, also known as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).
Pasco man, 60, found with various drugs while speeding on I-90
WALLACE, Idaho. — Deputies in Shoshone County, Idaho arrested a 60-year-old man from Pasco for speeding and failing to stick in his lanes on I-90 in their jurisdiction. Upon contact, however, they recovered various forms of drugs and related paraphranelia. According to a social media post from the Shoshone...
Public Health Advisory Issued for Mann Lake and Winchester Lake Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LEWISTON - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Mann Lake and Winchester Lake in Nez Perce and Lewis counties due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory was issued in cooperation with the Nez Perce Tribe...
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Debra Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty.
Idaho County Sheriff's Office Makes Three Felony Arrests Over the Weekend
IDAHO COUNTY - Over the past weekend, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office made three separate felony arrests. On Friday, September 30, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the area of Highway 13 and Lighning Creek, when he noticed a vehicle that was involved in an incident earlier in the night.
KLEWTV
Game of the Week: Lapwai vs. Prairie
Sports Director Gianna Cefalu breaks down this week's game of the week between the Lapwai Wildcats and Prairie Pirates. She breaks down each team's storyline, how they got here, and how they match up.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, October 6, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, October 6, 2022. RP reporting a possible drunk driver. Officer responded. UTL. No report. Subject trying to get in the RPs house. Someone is outside with flashlights. Can hear them trying to get in. Officers responded. No report.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
