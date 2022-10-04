THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NEZ PERCE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE:. On September 23, the Lewiston Police Department arrested Christian T Sehorn-Miller (24 yoa, Oregon) for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Idaho Probation and Parole was searching a residence when they located the drugs allegedly in Mr. Sehorn-Miller’s possession. During the case filing, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office learned Mr. Sehorn-Miller was a four time prior felon for Burglary, Theft 1st Degree Aggravated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (all from Oregon).

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO