Diamond Hogs to host Vols in revised schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas baseball will host Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium in the revised regular-season conference schedule released by the SEC on Tuesday.

Arkansas’ updated SEC slate now features home series against Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and South Carolina. The Razorbacks’ SEC road series include trips to LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

The updated schedule replaces the previously announced schedule that was recalled due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Hogs now open league play at home against Auburn (March 17-19) before traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU (March 24-26).

Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Stadium the following weekend to host Alabama (March 31-April 2). Arkansas then hits the road to take on defending national champion Ole Miss (April 6-8) in Oxford, before playing host to Tennessee (April 14-16) in Fayetteville.

The Hogs square off against Georgia (April 21-23) in Athens prior to closing out April at home against Texas A&M (April 28-30). The Razorbacks begin the final month of the regular season against Mississippi State (May 5-7) in Starkville before hosting South Carolina (May 12-14) in the final home series of the year.

Arkansas concludes the regular season in Nashville, Tenn., traveling to Vanderbilt (May 18-20) before heading to the SEC Tournament (May 23-28) in Hoover, Ala.

2023 Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Baseball Schedule

March 17-19 – Auburn

March 24-26 – at LSU

March 31-April 2 – Alabama

April 6-8 – at Ole Miss

April 14-16 – Tennessee

April 21-23 – at Georgia

April 28-30 – Texas A&M

May 5-7 – at Mississippi State

May 12-14 – South Carolina

May 18-20 – at Vanderbilt

May 23-28 – SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

