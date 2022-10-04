Entrepreneur Tom Tran celebrated the expansion of Milano Nail Spa Sept. 18, located in the Lower Heights District at 2799 Katy Freeway, Houston. (Courtesy Milano Nail Spa) Entrepreneur Tom Tran celebrated the expansion of Milano Nail Spa Sept. 18, located in the Lower Heights District at 2799 Katy Freeway, Houston. At 10,000 square feet and with a staff of more than 130 people, Tran said he believes the spa is the largest in Texas and possibly in the U.S. The spa first opened in the fall of 2021 with a focus on cleanliness, atmosphere and offering a wide variety nail polish options and services. Other perks at Milano spa include plus providing complimentary cocktail service. 281-888-9646. www.milanonailspaheights.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO