League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

The Lakes at Woodhaven Village to bring active living apartments to Conroe for age 55 and older

The Lakes broke ground Oct. 5. (Courtesy Chrissy Leggett) The Lakes at Woodhaven Village held a groundbreaking Oct. 5. According to a Sept. 26 release, the business is a new active living community for age 55 and older located at 2275 Riverway Drive, Conroe, within Woodhaven Village—an independent living, assisted-living and memory care community. The Lakes will span 5 acres of land with an amenity pond and a mile of jogging trails with 115 active living apartments. Amenities also will include a full-service salon, a theater room, a library room, a golf simulator and a pool. According to the release, The Lakes is expected to open in spring 2024. www.woodhavenvillage.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Central City Co-Op returns in its new Heights location

Products available at Central City Co-Op include locally produced honeys and jams. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Central City Co-Op completed its relocation to 2515 Harvard St., Houston, on Oct. 1. In May the farmers market announced its intention to move the store to a permanent location about a half mile north in the Houston Heights. The co-op, founded in 1998, sources its food from local farms and ranches, and offers memberships to individuals and families for $120 a year. Members receive special perks including lower prices, first dibs on new produce and the opportunity to speak with farmers. 832-690-1216. www.centralcityco-op.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area, including new Dutch Bros

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Milano Nail Spa announces expansion of Lower Heights store, claims largest nail salon in Texas

Entrepreneur Tom Tran celebrated the expansion of Milano Nail Spa Sept. 18, located in the Lower Heights District at 2799 Katy Freeway, Houston. (Courtesy Milano Nail Spa) Entrepreneur Tom Tran celebrated the expansion of Milano Nail Spa Sept. 18, located in the Lower Heights District at 2799 Katy Freeway, Houston. At 10,000 square feet and with a staff of more than 130 people, Tran said he believes the spa is the largest in Texas and possibly in the U.S. The spa first opened in the fall of 2021 with a focus on cleanliness, atmosphere and offering a wide variety nail polish options and services. Other perks at Milano spa include plus providing complimentary cocktail service. 281-888-9646. www.milanonailspaheights.com.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tall Pines Subdivision Recovery and Resiliency Improvement Project nears completion in Cypress

Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway....
CYPRESS, TX
beckerspayer.com

5 things to know about UnitedHealth Group's ownership of Kelsey-Seybold

UnitedHealth Group's Optum arm bought Houston-based medical group Kelsey-Seybold Clinic earlier this year, but patients should not anticipate any immediate care or pricing changes, according to the Houston Chronicle. 5 things to know:. 1. Optum and Kelsey-Seybold have declined to disclose the terms of the deal (first reported by Axios...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Community Policy