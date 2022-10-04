Read full article on original website
Related
Central City Co-Op reopens at new site on Harvard Street
Shoppers can choose from organic produce that is rotated weekly. This picture of fresh vegetables was taken at Central City Co-Op's previous location on 20th Street. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Central City Co-Op, a farmers-first grocery store and coffee bar that works to bring fresh, healthy goods to Houston...
The Lakes at Woodhaven Village to bring active living apartments to Conroe for age 55 and older
The Lakes broke ground Oct. 5. (Courtesy Chrissy Leggett) The Lakes at Woodhaven Village held a groundbreaking Oct. 5. According to a Sept. 26 release, the business is a new active living community for age 55 and older located at 2275 Riverway Drive, Conroe, within Woodhaven Village—an independent living, assisted-living and memory care community. The Lakes will span 5 acres of land with an amenity pond and a mile of jogging trails with 115 active living apartments. Amenities also will include a full-service salon, a theater room, a library room, a golf simulator and a pool. According to the release, The Lakes is expected to open in spring 2024. www.woodhavenvillage.com.
Clear Creek ISD finds missing purse from 1959 in floorboards of renovated building, searches for owner
A lost purse was found underneath the floorboards at the renovated League City Community Center. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) While renovating an old League City School building, Clear Creek ISD found an unintentional time capsule: a purse thought to be from 1959. The city of League City converted CCISD’s oldest...
Central City Co-Op returns in its new Heights location
Products available at Central City Co-Op include locally produced honeys and jams. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Central City Co-Op completed its relocation to 2515 Harvard St., Houston, on Oct. 1. In May the farmers market announced its intention to move the store to a permanent location about a half mile north in the Houston Heights. The co-op, founded in 1998, sources its food from local farms and ranches, and offers memberships to individuals and families for $120 a year. Members receive special perks including lower prices, first dibs on new produce and the opportunity to speak with farmers. 832-690-1216. www.centralcityco-op.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 businesses, renovations coming to Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area, including new Dutch Bros
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
One Medical expands to the Heights with new West 19th Street office
The new office will offer full laboratory services, check-ins for mental and physical health, COVID-19 care, chronic illness management and annual wellness visits. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The sixth Houston-area location of primary care provider One Medical opened Oct. 4 in the Heights at 449 W. 19th St., Bldg. A, Houston,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plus 4 more businesses now open in Tomball
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened Oct. 6 in Tomball. (Courtesy Freddy's) Here are several businesses in and around Tomball and Magnolia that are now open for business. 1. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened Oct. 6 at 27645 Business 249, Tomball, the company announced Oct. 3. Freddy's brings its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Median price of homes sold in Tomball, Magnolia see double-digit percent increase year over year in August
The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. (Courtesy Pexels) The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. However, the median price in Pinehurst ZIP code 77362 fell 15.35% year over year.
Milano Nail Spa announces expansion of Lower Heights store, claims largest nail salon in Texas
Entrepreneur Tom Tran celebrated the expansion of Milano Nail Spa Sept. 18, located in the Lower Heights District at 2799 Katy Freeway, Houston. (Courtesy Milano Nail Spa) Entrepreneur Tom Tran celebrated the expansion of Milano Nail Spa Sept. 18, located in the Lower Heights District at 2799 Katy Freeway, Houston. At 10,000 square feet and with a staff of more than 130 people, Tran said he believes the spa is the largest in Texas and possibly in the U.S. The spa first opened in the fall of 2021 with a focus on cleanliness, atmosphere and offering a wide variety nail polish options and services. Other perks at Milano spa include plus providing complimentary cocktail service. 281-888-9646. www.milanonailspaheights.com.
Pearland, Friendswood budgets address challenges during time of inflation
Pearland’s budget includes increases to both water rates and trash pickup rates along with raises for employees and funds to hire new personnel, including firefighters. (Courtesy Pexels) With another fiscal year behind them, both Pearland and Friendswood’s city councils in September passed their respective fiscal year 2022-23 budgets.
hellowoodlands.com
Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lobit Park opening with upgrades Oct. 10
Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. (Courtesy city of League City) Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. According to a League City press release, League City City Council earlier this...
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
Tall Pines Subdivision Recovery and Resiliency Improvement Project nears completion in Cypress
Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway....
Houston-Galveston Area Council announces public meetings on 2045 regional transportation plan
The Houston-Galveston Area Council will hold its second round of public meetings on the 2045 regional transportation plan throughout this fall. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council has announced the dates for its second round of public meetings on the 2045 regional transportation plan, according to an Oct. 3 news release.
beckerspayer.com
5 things to know about UnitedHealth Group's ownership of Kelsey-Seybold
UnitedHealth Group's Optum arm bought Houston-based medical group Kelsey-Seybold Clinic earlier this year, but patients should not anticipate any immediate care or pricing changes, according to the Houston Chronicle. 5 things to know:. 1. Optum and Kelsey-Seybold have declined to disclose the terms of the deal (first reported by Axios...
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years in the community
The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 1201 E. NASA Parkway, Houston, will celebrate its 60th anniversary at its annual chairman’s ball Oct. 7. (Courtesy Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce) The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 1201 E. NASA Parkway, Houston, will celebrate its 60th anniversary at...
North Italia prepares for grand opening near The Woodlands Mall
North Italia is holding its grand opening Oct. 5. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Italian restaurant North Italia is preparing for its grand opening Oct. 5 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. Renovations for the location began in March, and it takes the place of the former Brio Italian Grille, which...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0