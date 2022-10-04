ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers, Are 'Looking At What A Split Will Entail': Source

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to have the breaking point.

As their marriage is on the verge of collapse , an insider spilled that both the NFL pro and his supermodel wife have retained divorce lawyers as they consider what their next steps may be.

"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail , who gets what and what the finances will be," a source told a news publication. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now."

The famous couple has been living under different roofs for the past couple of months following a blowout fight — and it looks like too much damage may have been done to repair their relationship.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them , but it looks like it is," the insider suggested.

The estranged couple, who got married in 2009, shares Benjamin , 12, and daughter Vivian , 9. The seven-time Super Bowl champ is also the father of son Jack , 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan .

Though it was highly speculated that their relationship hit a major bump in the road over Brady choosing to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement, an insider has since clarified that "Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart," as OK! reported .

As the former power couple considers the possibility of ending their union , a second source confirmed they are looking at dividing their assets, which includes a $26 million property portfolio. Brady and Bündchen would likely file for divorce in Florida, where they are reportedly living in separate Miami homes amid Hurricane Ian.

It's unclear where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter back is currently residing, but Bündchen has been staying in a Miami home that she and the father of her children rented in 2020.

As for their costly real estate portfolio, the pair most recently purchased a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Miami. They also own a condo in Tribeca, valued at $3.6 million, in addition to a $5.7 million property at developer Mike Meldman’s Yellowstone Club in Montana, it was reported.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN NOT STAYING WITH TOM BRADY AS HE SHELTERS IN MIAMI FROM HURRICANE IAN

Bündchen's favorite property of the couple's is rumored to be their remote abode on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, where the famous family often vacations.

As Brady and Bündchen's marital woes continue to make headlines, the athlete has been in season, suffering a major loss on Sunday, October 2, to the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the brunette beauty has been spotted multiple times out and about in Miami.

Page Six reported on the estranged couple retaining divorce lawyers.

