ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called “rank price gouging." Gas prices soared across the nation this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Fly folks here to rebuild cities

Florida has been suffering from a labor shortage. Rebuilding after Hurricane Ian will certainly exasperate the situation. A possible solution would be for Gov. DeSantis to fly plane loads of refugees in from Texas to give Floridians a helping hand.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes' Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than...
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

'We dodged a major bullet'

Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida last week as it made landfall on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane. Several cities in the state saw high winds, heavy rain fall and what some are calling, “historic storm surge.” Ian left behind miles of destruction in the Southwest portion of Florida, as recovery efforts continue to take place. As of Monday, the death toll in the state from Ian had reached “at least 100,” according to an article by Nouran Salahieh and Dakin Andon of CNN.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15

WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy