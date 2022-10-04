Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called “rank price gouging." Gas prices soared across the nation this...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fly folks here to rebuild cities
Florida has been suffering from a labor shortage. Rebuilding after Hurricane Ian will certainly exasperate the situation. A possible solution would be for Gov. DeSantis to fly plane loads of refugees in from Texas to give Floridians a helping hand.
Citrus County Chronicle
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces first $1 million distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE — On Friday, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the first round of Florida Disaster Fund grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to organizations engaged in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “We know that for many Floridians...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes' Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors...
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than...
Citrus County Chronicle
'We dodged a major bullet'
Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida last week as it made landfall on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane. Several cities in the state saw high winds, heavy rain fall and what some are calling, “historic storm surge.” Ian left behind miles of destruction in the Southwest portion of Florida, as recovery efforts continue to take place. As of Monday, the death toll in the state from Ian had reached “at least 100,” according to an article by Nouran Salahieh and Dakin Andon of CNN.
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
