Jerami Grant making instant impact with Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This dude looks like he was built in a lab’
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.
Shaedon Sharpe scores 27, leads Trail Blazers to 138-85 win over Maccabi Ra’anana: At the buzzer
It was such a forgone conclusion that the Portland Trail Blazers would defeat Maccabi Ra’anana Thursday night in a preseason game at the Moda Center, they rested their six best players. That left the most intriguing storyline during the 138-85 victory to revolve around rookie Shaedon Sharpe. The No....
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe takes another step in his development: ‘I’m getting more comfortable’
A moment came during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 138-85 victory Thursday night over Maccabi Ra’anana when coach Chauncey Billups heard opposing player Briante Weber trash talking rookie Shaedon Sharpe. Instantly, the coach in Billups zeroed in on Sharpe, 19, to see how he would react. “I just think...
Malik Monk on Sacramento Kings camp, relationship with Anthony Davis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about what he brings to Sacramento’s training camp, keeping things fun and light, the video that leaked of the Warriors fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the back-and-forth with former teammate Anthony Davis and the relationship between the two.
Trail Blazers pick up 2023-24 option on guard Keon Johnson’s contract
The Portland Trail Blazers have picked up the 2023-24 third-year option on guard Keon Johnson’s contract, a source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.com. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The option is worth $2.8 million. The Blazers will also have the fourth-year option on Johnson’s contract worth...
Trail Blazers’ preseason is underway; Damian Lillard looks fierce; rookie Shaedon Sharpe struggling; Jerami Grant’s impact: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers are off and running in the preseason and the Blazer Focused podcast, sponsored by ZoomCare, dissected the goings on with the team through two games. Hosts Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach hit on several pressing topics in this latest episode:. Damian Lillard looks right. Rookie Shaedon...
Trail Blazers rest key players, breeze past Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers rested most of their key players Thursday night and still breezed to a lopsided win, defeating Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85 in an exhibition matchup at the Moda Center. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Keon Johnson added 18 points and 11 assists...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Bill Oram on Merritt Paulson, the U.S. Soccer investigation and the future
It’s been one of the most remarkable weeks in Portland Timbers and Thorns history and it’s not yet Friday. On the latest episode of Soccer Made in Portland, Ryan chats with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s sports columnist, Bill Oram. They addressed the U.S. Soccer investigation, the fallout and where...
Major League Baseball playoff picture set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.
MLB・
Catcher Luis Torrens makes history, Seattle Mariners sweep doubleheader vs. Detroit Tigers
Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle’s backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate. “That was the first time ever and probably the last...
