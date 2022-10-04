Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO