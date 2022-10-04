ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
wtoc.com

1 dead after single vehicle crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Open person is dead after a single vehicle crash Friday morning on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 39-year-old Jason Harmon was traveling north just after 5 a.m. when his car traveled onto the shoulder, crossed the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 26, and struck a tree on the north shoulder of State Route 26.
allongeorgia.com

Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday

Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
WJCL

Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
WSAV News 3

SPD: Missing woman found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says a missing woman has been found safe. Lindsey Smith Poole, 46, was last seen on Sept. 29 at the Abercorn Laquinta Inn. SPD announced Poole was found safe on Oct. 6.
yourislandnews.com

Investigators seek third suspect in St. Helena Island burglary

The second of three suspects believed to be responsible for a burglary on St. Helena Island has been taken into custody, while the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) continues their search for the final suspect. Kevin Fralix, a 47-year-old resident of St. Helena Island, was apprehended Tuesday, Oct. 4....
yourislandnews.com

2 injured in Trask Parkway crash

On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
