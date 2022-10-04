Read full article on original website
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
wtoc.com
1 dead after single vehicle crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Open person is dead after a single vehicle crash Friday morning on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 39-year-old Jason Harmon was traveling north just after 5 a.m. when his car traveled onto the shoulder, crossed the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 26, and struck a tree on the north shoulder of State Route 26.
WTGS
36-year-old man ran into traffic, killed after being struck by vehicle in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that killed a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers say they responded to White Bluff Road at Abercorn Street around 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 and found Johnathan Beck suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
allongeorgia.com
Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
WJCL
GALLERY: Family photos of Quinton Simon, missing Savannah toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Quinton Simon went missing from his Buckhalter Road home Wednesday morning. Police continue to search for the 20-month-old child. The following photos were shared with WJCL by his family. For more information on the caseclick here.
WJCL
Court documents show friction between Savannah toddler's mother, grandmother before disappearance
It has been four days since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing from his Buckhalter Road home in Savannah. But there are few updates to the ongoing investigation. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told county commissioners Friday morning that police have exhausted the physical search but they are still considering it a missing person's case.
WJCL
Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
WJCL
'I hope he's still alive': Police chief gives update on search for missing Chatham County toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 4:30 p.m.:The Chatham County Police Department issued a statement noting search warrants have been executed, with the assistance of the FBI, and the case remains a missing child investigation. Update 1 p.m.: WJCL's Andy Cole conducted an interview with Quinton's grandparents. Watch it below.
WJCL
Missing in Beaufort County: Authorities searching for 81-year-old man who vanished Thursday
DALE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man. Joe Nathan Glover, 81, was reported missing from his Spann Circle home in the Dale community on Thursday. Glover is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with...
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
Beaufort deputies send bloodhounds, helicopter to find missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale. Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear […]
WJCL
Police: 12,000-plus drivers sped past Savannah schools in 5 days. Traffic cameras aim to stop that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People who drive through Savannah may want to double check their speeds. Savannah Police Department officials have announced new photo-enforced speed zones near schools. It’s a move that comes after a traffic study done in May 2020 found 12,678 drivers going more than 10 miles over...
SPD: Missing woman found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says a missing woman has been found safe. Lindsey Smith Poole, 46, was last seen on Sept. 29 at the Abercorn Laquinta Inn. SPD announced Poole was found safe on Oct. 6.
yourislandnews.com
Early morning altercation leads to shots fired at Port Royal motel
A Beaufort man was arrested after firing a weapon in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Port Royal early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. No one was struck by the gunfire, and no injuries resulted from the incident. Nelson Bones, 30, was arrested by Port Royal police who...
FBI joins case as crews search for toddler missing for more than 24 hours
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department now says the FBI is helping in the search for a missing 20-month-old boy who disappeared. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered he was missing Wednesday morning. During a...
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Savannah; nearby traffic impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday. As of 11 a.m., police are on scene after the crash at Abercorn Street at White Bluff Road. Two lanes of Abercorn northbound and two...
yourislandnews.com
Investigators seek third suspect in St. Helena Island burglary
The second of three suspects believed to be responsible for a burglary on St. Helena Island has been taken into custody, while the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) continues their search for the final suspect. Kevin Fralix, a 47-year-old resident of St. Helena Island, was apprehended Tuesday, Oct. 4....
yourislandnews.com
2 injured in Trask Parkway crash
On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
