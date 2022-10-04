Trading of Twitter shares halted over report that Musk will go ahead with bid to buy company at $54.20 a share

Read full article on original website
To buy Twitter, Musk has to keep banks, investors on board
If the squabbling ever stops over Elon Musk’s renewed bid to buy Twitter, experts say he still faces a huge obstacle to closing the $44 billion deal: Keeping his financing in place. Earlier this week, Musk reversed course and said he’d go through with acquiring the social media company...
US warned Hong Kong against providing a 'safe haven' for sanctioned oligarchs after a $500 million superyacht docked in the city's harbor
A US state department spokesperson told the FT Hong Kong's harboring of the sanctioned yacht called into question its business environment.
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs — potentially hopeful news that may mean the Federal Reserve’s drive to cool the job market and ease inflation is starting to make progress. Friday’s government report showed that...
UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition
LONDON (AP) — The British government opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration Friday despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change. The Conservative government argues that extracting more fossil fuels from the...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the NFL hiring (or not hiring) Black coaches. “Black Coaches in the National Football League: Superior Performance, Inferior Opportunities.” That was the title of a 2002 report by famed attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and civil rights lawyer Cyrus Mehri detailing how Black coaches averaged more wins than their White counterparts but found it harder to get hired and easier to be fired. Nearly 20 years later, nothing has changed, as a damning Post investigation underscores. The NFL can do more.
Former Monroe News publisher is CEO of fledgling, just-the-facts TV news network
The latest business venture by the founder of 5-hour Energy is going back to the future of television news with free, over-the-air broadcasts of just-the-facts national news and sports. Earlier this year, Manoj Bhargava, 70, bought a majority stake in two Michigan television stations and a fledgling 24-hour national news...
