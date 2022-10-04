Waterfowl hunters warned to avoid toxic algal blooms

Waterfowl hunters whose season began on October 1 should be aware there are several local waterbodies that may have algal blooms that can cause skin, nerve and liver damage, warns the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

There are 16 areas under a "warning" advisory and one under a "danger" advisory, posing threats to both humans and pets; the continuing warm temperatures mean algae is still a current threat.

Hunters should watch out for water that looks like pea soup, spilled paint, grass clippings, or has a green or blue-green hue.

“Beginning at the end of the month, some active advisories will be lifted, and signs and website posts will start to come down,'' Utah Department of Environmental Quality Communications Director Ashley Sumner said.

“However, it’s essential to know that these blooms can continue in colder weather. People should know what to look for and when in doubt, keep your pets and hunting dogs out of the water.”

In addition to avoiding suspected algal blooms, hunters should clean waterfowl and fish with fresh water, and discard all guts to avoid possible contamination.

Toxins from blooms can be fatal to dogs from drinking contaminated water or licking their paws.

