ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Waterfowl hunters warned to avoid toxic algal blooms

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMl6n_0iLdA2CU00

Waterfowl hunters whose season began on October 1 should be aware there are several local waterbodies that may have algal blooms that can cause skin, nerve and liver damage, warns the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

There are 16 areas under a "warning" advisory and one under a "danger" advisory, posing threats to both humans and pets; the continuing warm temperatures mean algae is still a current threat.

Hunters should watch out for water that looks like pea soup, spilled paint, grass clippings, or has a green or blue-green hue.

“Beginning at the end of the month, some active advisories will be lifted, and signs and website posts will start to come down,'' Utah Department of Environmental Quality Communications Director Ashley Sumner said.

“However, it’s essential to know that these blooms can continue in colder weather. People should know what to look for and when in doubt, keep your pets and hunting dogs out of the water.”

In addition to avoiding suspected algal blooms, hunters should clean waterfowl and fish with fresh water, and discard all guts to avoid possible contamination.

Toxins from blooms can be fatal to dogs from drinking contaminated water or licking their paws.

Go here for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algal Blooms#Colder Weather#Water Contamination#Waterfowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy