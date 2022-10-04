ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, AR

KNOE TV8

South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder

SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Ar Police Investigate Early Evening Shooting of 19-Year-Old

Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at 5:30 PM. The shots were fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street near Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. According to a press release,. When the officers arrived, they found a nineteen-year-old male...
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police seek missing man

62-year-old Herman Buxton was last seen Monday at the Randy Sams Shelter. According to his family, Mr. Buxton is a very regimented person and always sticks to his routine which includes being home every night. Buxton is 5’8” and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
#Arkansas State Police#Fist Fight
KSLA

‘It’s no Cinderella story’: Missing shoe leads to murder conviction in Springhill man’s death

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers. On Friday, Oct. 7, the 26th Judicial District Court announced that a Webster Parish jury found Logan Smith, 23, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Anthony Bruns of Springhill. Bruns’ body was found on the side of Percy Burns Road in Springhill back on June 19, 2020. Officials say Bruns was killed at a different location, and his body was dumped on Percy Burns Road, where it was found by someone driving by.
KTBS

19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ar. - A 19-year was shot in the 3600 block of Bann Street early Wednesday evening. Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. According to police, officers found a 19-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas bleeding from a gunshot wound. The officers quickly rendered aid and called for an ambulance to respond. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
KSLA

SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left a man and a young woman injured. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, SPD officers got a call regarding a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Officers at the scene found a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Shreveport hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
ktalnews.com

Court documents: Taylor Parker’s schemes continue in jail

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors say Taylor Parker has continued to scheme and make wildly false claims while in custody at the Bowie County jail, including attempting to mastermind a sophisticated plot to frame two of her fellow inmates. Parker, 29, faces the death penalty following her conviction...
KSLA

Missing man last seen at Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police are looking for a missing Texarkana man; he never returned to his apartment, and his family is concerned. On Oct. 6, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) made a post on Facebook asking for help in finding Herman Buxton, 62. The Texarkana man was last seen at Randy Sams Shelter and never returned to his apartment that night.
CBS DFW

Texarkana band director charged with child exploitation violations

TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD. 
ktoy1047.com

Emmet man killed in vehicle accident

82-year-old Travis Loe was pulling out of a private drive Tuesday morning onto Highway 278 in a 2011 Polaris when his vehicle was struck by a 2008 RAV 4 traveling east on the highway. Loe was transported to Baptist Medical Center for treatment, but died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon.
KTBS

Suspect arrested for fire inside Brookshire's on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Friday afternoon inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Shreveport firefighters responded to the grocery store after fire was set to items on the paper goods aisle. Firefighters had the flames out within minutes. The store's sprinkler system prevented...
KSLA

Caught on camera: SPD seeking alleged storage unit burglars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for multiple alleged suspects involved in a burglary at storage units. On Aug. 12, SPD was contacted about a burglary at the 100 block of Dalton Street. When officers arrived they learned suspects had cut multiple locks off of storage building units at the location. The individuals stole items from inside different units.
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
