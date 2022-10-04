Read full article on original website
One Arrest Made in Texarkana Arkansas Shooting of 19 Year-Old
There has been one arrest made so far in the shooting of a 19-year-old earlier this week in Texarkana, Arkansas. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5 on Bann Street. When officers arrived at the house on the 3500 block of Bann Street they found 19-year-old male bleeding from...
ktalnews.com
Ashdown man arrested for shooting Texarkana teen, possessing illegally altered gun
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested a person they say is responsible for the shooting that left a teen wounded on Wednesday afternoon. Police identified 23-year-old Zion Fricks of Ashdown as a suspect in the shooting. According to TAPD, Fricks was with the victim and...
KNOE TV8
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
KTBS
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
Texarkana Ar Police Investigate Early Evening Shooting of 19-Year-Old
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at 5:30 PM. The shots were fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street near Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. According to a press release,. When the officers arrived, they found a nineteen-year-old male...
SWAR man convicted in 2020 murder of Springhill man
A Webster Parish jury on Friday found 23-year-old Logan Smith of Taylor, Arkansas guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Bruns of Springhill.
KSLA
SPD investigating after man grazed by bullet at Lakeville Townhome
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to know more about an incident where a man was grazed by gunfire. Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive - in the Lakeville Townhomes community. The victim...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police seek missing man
62-year-old Herman Buxton was last seen Monday at the Randy Sams Shelter. According to his family, Mr. Buxton is a very regimented person and always sticks to his routine which includes being home every night. Buxton is 5’8” and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
KSLA
‘It’s no Cinderella story’: Missing shoe leads to murder conviction in Springhill man’s death
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers. On Friday, Oct. 7, the 26th Judicial District Court announced that a Webster Parish jury found Logan Smith, 23, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Anthony Bruns of Springhill. Bruns’ body was found on the side of Percy Burns Road in Springhill back on June 19, 2020. Officials say Bruns was killed at a different location, and his body was dumped on Percy Burns Road, where it was found by someone driving by.
KTBS
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Arkansas
TEXARKANA, Ar. - A 19-year was shot in the 3600 block of Bann Street early Wednesday evening. Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. According to police, officers found a 19-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas bleeding from a gunshot wound. The officers quickly rendered aid and called for an ambulance to respond. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
KSLA
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left a man and a young woman injured. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, SPD officers got a call regarding a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Officers at the scene found a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Shreveport hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
ktalnews.com
Court documents: Taylor Parker’s schemes continue in jail
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors say Taylor Parker has continued to scheme and make wildly false claims while in custody at the Bowie County jail, including attempting to mastermind a sophisticated plot to frame two of her fellow inmates. Parker, 29, faces the death penalty following her conviction...
KSLA
Missing man last seen at Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police are looking for a missing Texarkana man; he never returned to his apartment, and his family is concerned. On Oct. 6, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) made a post on Facebook asking for help in finding Herman Buxton, 62. The Texarkana man was last seen at Randy Sams Shelter and never returned to his apartment that night.
Texarkana band director charged with child exploitation violations
TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD.
ktoy1047.com
Emmet man killed in vehicle accident
82-year-old Travis Loe was pulling out of a private drive Tuesday morning onto Highway 278 in a 2011 Polaris when his vehicle was struck by a 2008 RAV 4 traveling east on the highway. Loe was transported to Baptist Medical Center for treatment, but died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon.
KTBS
Suspect arrested for fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Friday afternoon inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Shreveport firefighters responded to the grocery store after fire was set to items on the paper goods aisle. Firefighters had the flames out within minutes. The store's sprinkler system prevented...
KSLA
Caught on camera: SPD seeking alleged storage unit burglars
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for multiple alleged suspects involved in a burglary at storage units. On Aug. 12, SPD was contacted about a burglary at the 100 block of Dalton Street. When officers arrived they learned suspects had cut multiple locks off of storage building units at the location. The individuals stole items from inside different units.
KTBS
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
