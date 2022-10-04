ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin GOP gavels in, gavels out special session on abortion

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks put abortion in the spotlight Tuesday, with the Republican-controlled Legislature swiftly rejecting Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban.

The move by Evers is the latest by Democrats in the battleground state to turn the Nov. 8 election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers' opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.

A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed both the state's governor and Senate races to be about even, while a majority of voters support abortion rights. That same poll also showed crime and public safety to be issues of high concern among voters.

The Wisconsin Senate convened for all of 15 seconds, to gavel in and adjourn, the special session called by Evers to pass a constitutional amendment that would create a pathway for an up or down vote on the state's abortion ban. Republican Senate President Chris Kapenga presided, with no other Republicans in the chamber and only three Democrats present.

The Assembly, also controlled by Republicans, was expected to take similar action.

Evers has repeatedly used the tactic of calling special sessions on hot-button political issues, including gun control and expanding Medicaid, to put Republicans on the spot. They have never acted on any of the special session calls, including one in June to repeal the state’s abortion ban.

Kansas voters in August rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion outright. Michigan voters will decide in November whether to put the right to an abortion into the state constitution.

Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and other Democrats scheduled a rally outside of the Capitol. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is challenging Johnson, scheduled a separate event at a Madison restaurant as part of what he's dubbed a “Ron Against Roe” tour.

Wisconsin clinics stopped performing abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as a legal fight plays out to determine whether the state’s 1849 abortion ban is in effect. Michels repeatedly voiced support for the 1849 ban, which has no exceptions for rape and incest, during the Republican primary.

But last month, Michels reversed himself and said he would sign into law a bill granting exceptions for rape and incest.

Evers supports a lawsuit filed by Kaul, who is also up for reelection, challenging the state’s abortion law. He also called a special session in June for the Legislature to repeal the law. Lawmakers adjourned that special session within seconds, just as they were expected to do Tuesday.

Evers called the latest special session after Johnson said he wanted voters of the state to decide the abortion issue via referendum. Unlike other states, Wisconsin law does not allow voters or the Legislature to place referendums on the ballot. If voters had that ability, then they could force a vote on whether to keep or repeal the 1849 abortion ban.

Johnson again on Tuesday said he wanted voters to get a chance to vote on abortion via a statewide referendum.

“At what point does society have the responsibility to protect life?" he said during an address at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. “We haven’t put the question to the people. That’s what we need to do.”

Johnson said he had a sample ballot with 10 choices but did not elaborate. Johnson did not comment on Evers' special session call that aims to do just that. His spokespeople did not immediately return messages seeking more details.

Evers wanted the Legislature to approve a constitutional amendment that would allow voters to circulate petitions to place on the ballot proposals to reject laws passed by the Legislature and to enact new laws and constitutional amendments. Such a constitutional amendment would have to be approved in two consecutive sessions by the Legislature before any ballot initiatives could be circulated for the ballot.

Comments / 6

Repubs r SHEEP
3d ago

Typical republicans in Walker's lame duck session they stripped the governor of any authority changed the rules so if the governor does call a session to vote on a bill all they have to do is show up banging the qavel and walk out and not vote and people are blaming democrats for the problems in the state when republicans won't vote on anything to help fix it

Reply(1)
3
Leslie Roberts
3d ago

No surprise here. These men are the worst Wisconsinites have ever seen.

Reply
13
Patrick Case
3d ago

crucify the entire Statehouse. VOTE the entire Statehouse out of office!

Reply
12
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Issues Warning on Election Security

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says there will be heightened security for this fall's mid-term elections. After federal Justice officials briefed the country about election security on Tuesday, Kaul issued his own warning. The Democrat says that they'll be responding to anyone threatening other people at the polls, brandishing firearms near polling places, or confronting voters in the line.
Wisconsin Examiner

Abortion special session turns into a political rally

It was over as soon as it began. Within seconds, Republican legislative leaders gaveled in and out of Tuesday’s special session, called by Gov. Tony Evers to create a referendum process so voters could amend the state’s 1849 abortion ban. The outcome was never in doubt. Republicans made it clear from the start that they […] The post Abortion special session turns into a political rally appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
tonemadison.com

We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

In Wisconsin, Michels’ shift on abortion isn’t 1st reversal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels was talking to a roomful of party activists in early September when he fielded a question about his position on abortion. Michels vowed he would never change, and said he was “winning” his race against Democratic Gov. Tim Evers precisely because people saw him as “a man of conviction, a man who doesn’t waffle.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

State DOJ issues its own warning on voter intimidation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the U.S. Department of Justice discussed physical security during the upcoming mid-term elections, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice issued its own warning against trying to intimidate voters or interfere with the voting process. “If you intimidate somebody in a way that impacts their...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers excuse themselves from abortion law debate

Since the Supreme Court decision, there have been many serious and difficult decisions about abortion. Moms have talked to their daughters, women have talked to their doctors, others have taken part in rallies. In Kansas, voters got to have a direct say on the matter when they rejected a measure that would have allowed that state’s legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortions outright. Michigan voters will decide in November if the state’s constitution should protect the right to a legal abortion. But in Wisconsin, abortion is not being talked about by our lawmakers. When Governor Evers called lawmakers into a special session to discuss abortion, they refused to do so and ended the meeting. They did the same yesterday when they were ordered into a special session to discuss changing Wisconsin’s constitution. The whole meeting lasted fifteen seconds. No action was taken, other than holding a sham meeting. Why can’t we even talk about Wisconsin’s abortion laws that haven’t been updated in more than 170 years? Especially when polls repeatedly show the public backing a woman’s right to abortion. Other states are taking matters into their own hands, as the Supreme Court suggested they do. Wisconsin lawmakers prefer to continue to stick their heads in the sand.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
RACINE, WI
KARE 11

Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again

MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
