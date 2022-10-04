ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Vanessa Bryant’s Girls Bianka & Capri Are Ready for Halloween As They Rock These Adorable Disney-Themed Costumes

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHp2T_0iLd9aMD00
Vanessa Bryant Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby.

October is here, and you know what that means? It’s officially Halloween month (yes, we know what we said!) Time to break out the spooky decor and Halloween costumes (and mentally prepare for the amount of money we’re going to spend on everyone’s costumes!) Is it any surprise that Disney is already in full swing with the spookiest time of the year? Because not only is Disney officially in Halloween mode, but so are the Bryants.

Vanessa Bryant and her little ones Bianka and Capri made another adorable trip to Disneyland, but this time, they decided to go in costume! On Oct 3, Vanessa uploaded a bunch of photos of Bianka, Capri, and their friends, living it up in costume at Disneyland. However, we have a soft spot for this darling sister snapshot Vanessa posted, with the caption, “B.B & Koko Bean 💚💚.”

Can you guess their adorable costumes? Hint: they’re both green! In the photo, we see Bianka wearing a sparkling green gown, channeling Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. Capri also rocked a green Disney outfit, but opted for Mike Wasowski from Monsters Inc. over a Disney princess. The two look so sweet and happy on their Disney trip, and the sight of these two in these costumes warms our hearts!

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash that shook the nation.

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said how her daughters are the ones to keep her going. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.” She added, “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Halloween Costume#Travel Destinations#Monsters Inc
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Disneyland
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
MALIBU, CA
In Touch Weekly

‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party

Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

71K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy