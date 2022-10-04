ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dude Fake Proposes To His Girl With A Ring Pop At Blue Jays Game, Gets Slapped Into Next Week

To all my guys out there, let me give a word of advice:

Never fake propose to your longtime girlfriend… it’s one of the Seven Deadly Sins in the book of Woman, and could possibly result in a breakup.

I’ll never forget when my buddy had the great idea to tell his girlfriend of three years and her family that he had some “big news” to share with them, and they were gonna all meet up at her place so he could share the news.

Except, it was all a joke, as he got a fake tattoo with her name on it, and thought it would be “hilarious” to show it off to her family.

Needless to say, the joke completely backfired, and he nearly got banished from the family (don’t worry, she forgave him and they’re married now).

That’s the first thing that comes to mind when I watch this video.

At a recent Toronto Blue Jays game, video footage shows a guy and his girl walking down to their seats. He gives her a kiss, and proceeds to get on one knee, and you see her face light up like a Christmas tree.

He pulls out a ring box, and it looks like things are getting real…

Except, it wasn’t an actual ring. It was a Ring Pop…

Boy, you could see the smoke coming out of her ears.

She slaps him, and tosses her drink all over him as she storms off in fury.

Is it real? With the internet these days, you never know what’s real and what’s a ploy for internet clout, but either way, looks like he took a real slap.

