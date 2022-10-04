ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo to be posthumously promoted to captain

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

An FDNY EMS lieutenant killed in a crazed unprovoked attack steps from her Queens station will be posthumously promoted to the rank of captain at her funeral, Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Tuesday.

Hundreds of first responders are expected to attend Lt. Alison Russo’s funeral at the Tilles Center in Brookville, Long Island on Wednesday.

“Alison Russo was everything we look for in a leader in our Department,” Kavanagh said Tuesday. “A dedicated and accomplished veteran of 25 years, she responded to thousands of emergencies, mentored many new EMTs and Paramedics, cared deeply for the communities she served, and set an incredible example for others at Station 49 and at every station she called home throughout her outstanding career.”

Kavanagh said the posthumous promotion “is a sign of our deep respect and admiration for all the courageous and selfless work she did throughout her career. We will never forget her.”

Russo was on duty when she was stabbed Thursday afternoon near her station in Astoria. She was on her way to a corner deli to get something to eat when Peter Zisopoulos, 34, attacked her, stabbing her more than 10 times. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Zisopoulos was charged with murder and criminal weapon possession. He remains at Bellevue Hospital, where he is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

He had no prior arrests.

Hundreds of emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters and other first responders stood in the rain for hours Monday to pay their respects to Russo at the Commack Abbey Funeral Home in Commack, L.I.

The mother and grandmother was a World Trade Center responder and a member of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad volunteer since November 1992.

Russo’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

VIDEO: Man pummeled and robbed in Bronx sidewalk gang attack

A group of attackers set upon a 62-year-old man on a Bronx street, knocking him to the ground with kicks and punches then taking off with his cell phone, police said Friday. The victim was jumped at 5:18 p.m. at E. 150th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven on Wednesday and the assault was caught on video. Video shows the victim trying in vain to fend off the blows. He dropped his cell phone to ...
BRONX, NY
Bronx man found slain in Mott Haven apartment; girlfriend charged with murder

A Bronx man was found dead inside a Mott Haven apartment and his girlfriend — with whom he often fought — is charged with his murder, police and neighbors said Friday Cops said they found the 24-year-old man lying face down on his bed in his E. 139th St. home near Cypress Ave. around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. He had bruises to his neck as if he had been strangled, police said. His name was not ...
BRONX, NY
Bronx cop slashed in nose trying to apprehend emotionally disturbed man, NYPD says

A Bronx cop was slashed in the nose as he tried to take an apparently emotionally disturbed man into custody early Thursday, police said. The officer’s partner tased the unhinged man during the attack at the corner of West Fordham Road and Grand Ave. in Fordham Heights around 7:20 a.m., cops said. Officers were called to Andrews Ave. on a report of a man with a knife outside a grocery, but ...
BRONX, NY
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel

Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
BRONX, NY
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell won’t fire two cops caught lying on the stand in gun case

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell saved the jobs of two cops who lied on the stand about a gun arrest, arguing that their misconduct happened before the department changed its training on how cops should give testimony, the Daily News has learned. Officers Dornezia Agard and Gesly Jean told a grand jury in October 2016 that they were sitting in an unmarked car in Brooklyn when they saw and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Veteran from Levittown to receive prestigious honor

Herbert Gold, a Levittown resident and Korean War veteran, will receive a prestigious honor on Saturday, October 15, for his time in the service. The 90 year-old, who served in the US Army as a private then corporal, will be honored with a patriotic quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation (Long Island chapter.)
LEVITTOWN, NY
Off-duty cop threatens nephew at knifepoint during argument with sister over money, NYPD says

An NYPD officer threatened her nephew at knifepoint in an argument with her sister over money, police said Friday. Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing and acting in a manner injuries to a child under 17. The child wasn’t hurt, though it wasn’t immediately clear why Naznin was charged with assault. The incident happened inside Akter’s Richmond Hill ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
