Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
WTVC
Miracle moment: STEM students build Little Miss Wheelchair Tennessee 2022 custom costume
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Anora Martin is Little Miss Wheelchair Tennessee 2022. Born with cerebral Palsy, she roller skates with her friends in her electric wheelchair. That wheelchair caused controversy at a birthday party with her girls scout troop. Her family says she was asked to leave the rink because she wasn't using a "push" wheelchair.
WTVC
Fire damages Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Fire caused minor damages to the Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell. Maxwell says someone called 911, and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building on Middle Valley...
WTVC
A visit with Latina Professionals of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's still National Hispanic Heritage Month, and to continue with the celebration The Daily Refresh was joined by Jocelyn Loza, the founder and executive director of the organization. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
WTVC
Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
WTVC
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice. Today is about Lymphfodema.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Not So Silent Auction to benefit the Northside Neighborhood House
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Arendt and Allie Holland talk about how it’s time for the Not So Silent Auction, benefitting the Northside Neighborhood House. The Not So Silent Auction is a fun spin on a charity auction unlike any other, with lively games, a wide selection of food, and an auction celebrating the best of Chattanooga. The event raises awareness about their programs each year and financial support for the Northside Neighborhood House’s ongoing work to support individuals and families living north of the Tennessee River in Hamilton County. The event takes place at the Chattanooga Convention Center October 27th from 6-9pm. For more information about sponsorship and marketing opportunities, please email Jenny Stripling at jstripling@nnhouse.org.
WTVC
Thailand massacre sparks conversation about daycare active shooter procedures in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A massacre at a Thailand daycare leaving over 36 children and adults dead has sparked questions on active shooter procedures at daycares here in Tennessee.. Friday we spoke to experts in the field of childcare to see what protocols are in place to keep everyone safe.
WTVC
Pit bull attacks 11-year-old boy in Marion County Wednesday, owner cited
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — An 11-year-old boy in Marion County is recovering after authorities say a neighbor's pit bull attacked him Wednesday morning. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10 a.m. on the 100 block of Hen House Road. An arrest report says deputies...
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Collegedale police searching for Cleveland man who led officers on chase, then fled
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Collegedale police are searching for a man who led them and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office on a chase ending in a crash. The driver fled on foot. They say 36 year-old Cleveland man Jeremy Lee Logan led Collegedale Police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase starting in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway and ending in the 3600 block of Camp Road.
WTVC
Sinclair Broadcast Group of Chattanooga's 4th Annual First Responders Salute
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sinclair Broadcast Group of Chattanooga's Annual First Responders Salute returns October 28. We at NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga would like to say "Thank you!" once again to the men and women of our community’s first responders. Join us along on air...
WTVC
The Lookouts host The Pride of the Southland Band
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band is headed to AT&T Field on October 6. This free concert began at 12:00 p.m. and included some of your favorite Tennessee songs. Josh Robinson was there for all the action. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Minor's notebook had 'concerning entries' about Meigs County High School, MCSO says
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Meigs County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a minor who had 'concerning entries' in his notebook about Meigs County High School. The minor involved was arrested off school property outside of school hours, according to MCSO. They say he was found to have a...
WTVC
Chattanooga man sentenced for exposing himself to teens at Dalton Chick-fil-a
DALTON, Ga. — A Chattanooga man was sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison without parole after he was convicted for exposing himself to four teenage girls at a Chick-fil-a in Dalton. A jury in Whitfield County convicted 38-year-ld Ronald Andrew Henry of two counts of child molestation...
WDEF
Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
WTVC
Chattanooga anglers say viral Ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal is 'unheard of'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fishing cheating scandal has rocked the fishing community, with a video of Ohio fishing tournament contestants with lead stuffed fish going viral and making international news. We spoke to local Chattanooga anglers who come to places like this, and they say this type of cheating...
Comments / 0