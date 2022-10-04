ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

WTVC

Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

A visit with Latina Professionals of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's still National Hispanic Heritage Month, and to continue with the celebration The Daily Refresh was joined by Jocelyn Loza, the founder and executive director of the organization. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Not So Silent Auction to benefit the Northside Neighborhood House

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Arendt and Allie Holland talk about how it’s time for the Not So Silent Auction, benefitting the Northside Neighborhood House. The Not So Silent Auction is a fun spin on a charity auction unlike any other, with lively games, a wide selection of food, and an auction celebrating the best of Chattanooga. The event raises awareness about their programs each year and financial support for the Northside Neighborhood House’s ongoing work to support individuals and families living north of the Tennessee River in Hamilton County. The event takes place at the Chattanooga Convention Center October 27th from 6-9pm. For more information about sponsorship and marketing opportunities, please email Jenny Stripling at jstripling@nnhouse.org.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Collegedale police searching for Cleveland man who led officers on chase, then fled

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Collegedale police are searching for a man who led them and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office on a chase ending in a crash. The driver fled on foot. They say 36 year-old Cleveland man Jeremy Lee Logan led Collegedale Police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase starting in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway and ending in the 3600 block of Camp Road.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVC

The Lookouts host The Pride of the Southland Band

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band is headed to AT&T Field on October 6. This free concert began at 12:00 p.m. and included some of your favorite Tennessee songs. Josh Robinson was there for all the action. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

