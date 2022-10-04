Read full article on original website
Related
advisory.com
The US' growing mental health crisis, in 6 charts
Mental health has grown to be an outsized problem in the United States, with 90% of Americans saying it is now a crisis, according to a new national poll from CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation. Poll details and key findings. For the poll, researchers from CNN and KFF surveyed...
advisory.com
Will polio ever disappear? Experts 'doubt' it.
While polio has never been eradicated globally, recent outbreaks around the world have left experts wondering if vaccination efforts can ever be eased, Michael DePeau-Wilson writes for MedPage Today. Background. In 1988, the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted a strategy to globally eradicate poliomyelitis—the disease caused by wild poliovirus and...
advisory.com
Long Covid remains mysterious—but there are still ways to help patients
Writing in The Atlantic, Adam Gaffney, a pulmonary and critical care physician and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, explains why more research is needed to understand who is suffering from long Covid and why, as well as what providers can do to help patients who are struggling with long-term symptoms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advisory.com
Around the nation: HHS will start restoring 340B payment rates in two weeks
HHS announced that certain hospitals that participate in the 340B Drug Pricing Program should expect to see adjusted payment rates in about two weeks, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from the District of Columbia and North Carolina. District of Columbia: After a federal judge last week ruled...
advisory.com
The 'Best Children's Hospitals' in 2022, according to the Women's Choice Award
The Women's Choice Award on Monday recognized over 300 pediatric hospitals on its list of the "Best Children's Hospitals" in 2022, honoring facilities "for having met the highest standards for pediatric care." Methodology. To create the list, researchers evaluated self-reported data submitted by pediatric hospitals and awarded points for desirable...
Comments / 0