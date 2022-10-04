Read full article on original website
Related
swineweb.com
Does Farrowing Crate Size Impact Pig Survival? By Dr. Mark KnauerExtension Swine Specialist Animal Science NC State Extension, NC State University
Research for piglet survival requires hundreds of replicates per treatment to achieve adequate statistical power. Reminiscing back to my family’s 50-head pure-line sow herd in the 1980s, I recall we on occasion had a sow that barely fit into the farrowing crate. I can remember a particularly large Landrace sow, as wide and as long as the crate, that appeared quite uncomfortable. She ended up laying on multiple piglets.
swineweb.com
Western College of Veterinary Medicine Pharmhouse Summer Student Swine Experience Program Offers Hands on Experience
A veterinarian with Prairie Livestock Veterinarians in Red Deer says her practice’s participation in the Western College of Veterinary Medicine Pharmhouse Summer Student Swine Experience Program has proved to be extremely rewarding. The Western College of Veterinary Medicine Pharmhouse Summer Student Swine Experience Program, which is now moving into its third year, provides first and second year veterinary students hands-on summer work experience while exposing them to pigs, to the swine industry and to the swine veterinary profession with the hope of increasing recruitment of swine veterinarians in Canada. Dr. Jessica Law, a veterinarian with Prairie Livestock Veterinarians in Red Deer, says her practice has been part of the program from the start.
PETS・
swineweb.com
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
swineweb.com
Effective Foreign Animal Disease Prevention and Preparedness Requires Team Effort
The Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center suggests the continuing spread of African Swine Fever should serve as a reminder to North American pork producers of the need for ongoing attention to biosecurity. The Swine Health information Center’s monthly Global Swine Disease Surveillance Report, released as part of its October enewsletter highlights developments related to African Swine Fever during September in India, Russia, Taiwan, The Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia and Lithuania. Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center and a member of the Swine Innovation Porc Coordinated African Swine Fever Research Working Group, says the continued infection in the Dominican Republic, in southeast Asia, in China and in eastern Europe is an example and a reminder for people here in North America that we remain under that pressure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
WVU biomedical engineer receives $1.2 million to improve early detection of tick-borne infections
A team led by a West Virginia University biomedical engineer is working to ramp up and reimagine how medical professionals diagnose tick-borne infections such as Lyme disease. Soumya Srivastava, assistant professor at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is developing a tool that more quickly detects tick-borne diseases via a blood sample on a single chip. Srivastava's model aims to detect disease within one to two weeks after the onset of an infection, whereas existing approaches rely on a symptom-based questionnaire – which might ask if a person has a fever or a rash – and tests that aren't reliable until at least a few weeks after infection.
verywellhealth.com
Lyme Disease Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Lyme disease is an illness transmitted by ticks that carry the Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium. It is the most common vector-borne illness in the United States and affects an estimated 476,000 Americans yearly. About 35,000 new cases are reported each year, although experts believe cases are underreported and undercounted. This would...
Comments / 0