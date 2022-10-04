The Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center suggests the continuing spread of African Swine Fever should serve as a reminder to North American pork producers of the need for ongoing attention to biosecurity. The Swine Health information Center’s monthly Global Swine Disease Surveillance Report, released as part of its October enewsletter highlights developments related to African Swine Fever during September in India, Russia, Taiwan, The Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia and Lithuania. Dr. Paul Sundberg, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center and a member of the Swine Innovation Porc Coordinated African Swine Fever Research Working Group, says the continued infection in the Dominican Republic, in southeast Asia, in China and in eastern Europe is an example and a reminder for people here in North America that we remain under that pressure.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO