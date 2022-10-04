Read full article on original website
niagaranow.com
Arts: Bits of NOTL inspire Pisano’s ‘Finding Camelot’ exhibition at Ironwood
Artist Filomena Pisano is showcasing her love and admiration for Niagara-on-the-Lake on Sunday at the opening of a month-long solo art show entitled “Finding Camelot.”. Named after what she has lovingly nicknamed the town, the show at Ironwood Cider House highlights a special piece of Niagara-on-the-Lake in every piece, literally and figuratively.
niagaranow.com
$60,000 grant helps phase two of heritage trail rebuilding effort
Just days after members of the Upper Canada Heritage Trail committee held a successful fundraising run and dog walk, they received more good news: a grant to help pay for phase two of the trail’s reconstruction. The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake received $60,400 for the trail work from the Healthy...
niagaranow.com
Ex-councillor, agriculture advocate, Austin Kirkby was ‘a force’ for NOTL
Former town councillor Austin Kirkby was a tireless advocate for Niagara’s agriculture community and a hard-working farmer and public servant. Kirkby died of cancer Monday at the age of 79. The fierce and fiery former Niagara-on-the-Lake farmer is survived by three daughters, her husband, six grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.
niagaranow.com
Campaign Walkabout: Incumbent mayor goes door-to-door in Virgil
Journalists from The Lake Report are accompanying Niagara-on-the-Lake’s mayoral candidates as they spend a day campaigning and knocking on doors. The stories will be published in the order in which candidates appear on the ballot: this week Betty Disero, next week Vaughn Goettler and, on Oct. 20, Gary Zalepa.
niagaranow.com
Sign snafu on Promenade fixed quickly
New town street signs on The Promenade popped up with the wrong spelling Monday before quickly being taken down and corrected. Pictures of the signs reading “Promanade” were first posted to the Facebook group NOTL 4 All. The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake has a proofing system for signs to...
niagaranow.com
VIDEO: Driving the new diverging diamond interchange: It’s simple
The long-awaited diverging diamond interchange is finally open and it’s not nearly as complicated as many people feared. The third diamond interchange built in Canada, with others in Calgary and Regina, it is designed to increase safety, reduce traffic speed and have fewer conflict points – spots where crashes might happen.
niagaranow.com
Editorial: Niagara’s shiny new diamond
Mayhem, there’s gonna be head-on collisions, an accident waiting to happen … those were just some of the sentiments people expressed in recent weeks as the new diverging diamond interchange moved closer to reality. The truth is that Ontario’s newest traffic innovation – the diverging diamond interchange at...
niagaranow.com
Tennis Singles Champion Crowned
Winners were crowned Saturday in the men’s and women’s singles tournament. at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Tennis Club. Mark Waier defeated Sebastian Miele. to win the men’s A final and Milla Matsko, pictured above with her daughter. Maggie Pukhkalo, won the women’s A division over Ann Davies (right). In...
