mychamplainvalley.com
Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use
Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Public and Agency of Education launch Education Ambassadors program
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Public and the Agency of Education have launched an Education Ambassadors program to develop educational resources and support teachers using public media programming. Vermont Public and the Agency of Education have launched an Education Ambassadors program(link is external) to develop educational resources and support teachers using...
WCAX
Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease. “This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.
VTDigger
Covid numbers questioned
I recently heard on VPR the supposed latest numbers on Covid in Vermont. I can understand how the state has accurate numbers for the number of folks hospitalized or in the intensive care units, but I question the total number of cases. Two weeks ago, my three grandchildren, my husband...
vermontbiz.com
Hospital leaders make and donate health and hygiene kits for refugees
Participants from the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems’ annual meeting pose with health and hygiene kits they assembled for refugees as a service project. Courtesy photo. Service project at Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems 2022 Annual Meeting supports refugee families expected to arrive in Bennington...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Woodlands Association Annual Meeting coming soon
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Woodlands Association’s Annual Meeting will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 8:30 A.M.-4:30 P.M. This year’s event will be at the Aloha Foundation’s Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee, VT. This annual event is a great opportunity to hear updates on Vermont woodlands and meet with fellow members, foresters, and other forest industry professionals.
In Vermont’s gubernatorial race, the housing crisis takes center stage
Gov. Phil Scott’s administration points to historic recent investments in affordable housing, while his opponent Brenda Siegel has argued that the state is still failing those who need help the most. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Vermont’s gubernatorial race, the housing crisis takes center stage.
vermontbiz.com
Bernie Sanders: The community’s living room
By Senator Bernie Sanders Public libraries play an enormously important role in our communities and we should all be proud that Vermont has 183 of them – more, per capita, than any other state in the country. As the world and technology changes, so does the role of Vermont libraries.
Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters
Reports of an incident during the Vermont Pride Parade on Sept. 18 circulated online, bringing attention to a gay man’s campaign against the transgender community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters.
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
vermontbiz.com
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England names Judith Selzer CEO and president
Vermont Business Magazine Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) today announced Judith Selzer as their next CEO & President. Selzer has more than twenty years’ experience working with the nation’s leading social justice organizations. She served as Chief Strategy Officer for Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey and as Executive Director for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont students celebrate Farm to School Month with Senator Leahy
Senator Patrick and Marcelle Leahy celebrate Farm to School Month with students at Crossett Brook Elementary School on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Webb. Thanking the Senator for his Decades-Long Support in Connecting Classrooms, Cafeterias, and the Farming Community. Vermont Business Magazine On Tuesday, October 4, students, school staff, and the...
vermontbiz.com
Scott appoints 28 Vermonters to state boards and commissions in September
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced he appointed 28 Vermonters to State boards and commissions in September. Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website to apply(link is external).
vermontbiz.com
Outright Vermont statement on recent anti-trans backlash
By Dana Kaplan, Executive Director, Outright Vermont Make no mistake, trans people - especially trans youth - are under attack in this country and right here in Vermont, in all corners of our state. You may ask if the latest onslaught of hate is unprecedented in our state's history, the answer is yes, and you should be concerned.
vermontbiz.com
Governor issues executive order reestablishing the Violence Prevention Task Force
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today issued an executive order(link is external) reconstituting the Violence Prevention Task Force, which will work to bring focus and clarity to a longer-term prevention strategy that prioritizes early interventions for children and families. Reconstituting this task force is a component of the Governor’s...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont AOE selects Cognia as statewide assessment vendor
New Standardized Tests for English Language Arts, Math and Science Coming in 2023. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Education (AOE) announced today that it has selected Cognia(link is external) as Vermont’s new Statewide Assessment vender after an open and competitive bid process. Cognia will develop and implement new statewide assessments for English Language Arts (ELA), Math and Science, beginning in the spring of 2023. The tests developed by Cognia will replace the Smarter Balanced Assessment and the Vermont Science Assessment (VTSA).
vermontbiz.com
Vermont groups to receive $4.5 million in national Build to Scale grants
Three Vermont communities secure $4.5 million in federal grants and matching dollars to support local entrepreneurship and innovation. Vermont Business Magazine It was announced today that the Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC) and the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) were awarded grants via the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build to Scale (B2S) program. The two grants represent $4.5 million to support innovation in rural communities.
WCAX
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record
Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
vermontbiz.com
VTrans seeks contractors to perform preventive maintenance and repair services
Vermont Business Magazine A new opportunity for Vermont contractors is now open. The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) has released its Request for Proposals (RFP) for Primary Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contracts. VTrans seeks contractors to perform preventive maintenance and repair services, including necessary equipment and materials for the Highway Bureau and for the Railway and Aviation Bureau.
