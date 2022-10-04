Read full article on original website
Related
advisory.com
Around the nation: HHS will start restoring 340B payment rates in two weeks
HHS announced that certain hospitals that participate in the 340B Drug Pricing Program should expect to see adjusted payment rates in about two weeks, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from the District of Columbia and North Carolina. District of Columbia: After a federal judge last week ruled...
advisory.com
The US' growing mental health crisis, in 6 charts
Mental health has grown to be an outsized problem in the United States, with 90% of Americans saying it is now a crisis, according to a new national poll from CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation. Poll details and key findings. For the poll, researchers from CNN and KFF surveyed...
advisory.com
Will polio ever disappear? Experts 'doubt' it.
While polio has never been eradicated globally, recent outbreaks around the world have left experts wondering if vaccination efforts can ever be eased, Michael DePeau-Wilson writes for MedPage Today. Background. In 1988, the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted a strategy to globally eradicate poliomyelitis—the disease caused by wild poliovirus and...
Comments / 0